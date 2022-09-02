The Man Who Died at the Santa Fe Ski Basin Was a Well-Known Local Chef & Artist

"The hiker who died at the Santa Fe ski basin Wednesday has been identified as Carlo Gislimberti, a well-known local chef and artist." —Nathan Lederman

"According to the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office, Gislimberti, 77, died from an unknown medical episode. A spokesman for the state Office of the Medical Investigator confirmed Gislimberti’s identity Thursday but said he could not provide details on the cause of death." —Nathan Lederman

"A native of Merano in northern Italy who moved to Taos in the late 1970s, Gislimberti was a restaurateur and painter, famous for his expertise as a mushroom hunter and the mushroom dishes he prepared at his Taos restaurants, Casa Cordova and later Villa Fontana." —Nathan Lederman

"According to a biography posted on his website, Carlo Gislimberti had wanted to be an artist, but when his father died, he had to provide for his family, leading him to become a chef. He became well known in Taos for his knowledge of edible fungi and the mushroom dishes he prepared at his restaurants; as of 2003, he was the only person in New Mexico legally authorized to pick and sell wild porcini and chanterelle mushrooms, according to a Mother Earth News article from that year." —Nathan Lederman

"In 1999, Italian President Oscar Luige Scalfaro honored Gislimberti with the title of cavaliere, or knight, for his contributions to Italian art and cuisine." —Nathan Lederman