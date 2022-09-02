Opinion: September Is Historically the Worst Month for Stocks

Disclaimer: This information is accurate and true to the best of my knowledge. Content is for informational or entertainment purposes only and does not substitute for personal counsel or professional advice in business, financial, legal, or technical matters.

"The first month of autumn has historically been the worst month of the year for stocks. The S&P 500, a benchmark index viewed as an indicator for how the stock market is faring overall, has fallen a median of 0.42% and seen positive returns just 44.7% of the time in September since 1928, according to data from Bespoke Investment Group." —Mallika Mitra

In 2022, stocks have had a particularly tough year.

"As for 2022, stocks have had a rough year so far amid soaring inflation and the Federal Reserve raising interest rates. The S&P 500 is down around 18% from the beginning of 2022. And when the index has been down year-to-date through the end of August, it's averaged a decline of 3.4% in September, according to Bespoke. When the index was up year-to-date during the same time period, September has historically been flat. The index was trading down 1% by midday Thursday, the first day of September." —Mallika Mitra

There are a few reasons September is historically the worst month of the year for stocks: for one, most mutual funds end their fiscal years at the end of the month and use September to drop losing positions.

"For one thing, investors get back into the markets full swing in September following a summertime lull, and their refreshed analyses likely cause them to make adjustments to their portfolios...Businesses also begin the budgeting process for the upcoming calendar year and think about slashing costs by dropping services. Likely the most influential possible factor...is that most mutual funds end their fiscal years at the end of the month and use September to dump losing positions so as not to look bad when reporting holdings to shareholders." —Sam Stovall

Another possible reason is that investors tend to sell shares believing that prices will drop: in short, it's a bit of a self-fulfilling prophecy.

"It could also be psychological: Stocks may tumble in September because investors believe they will, and so they sell shares and prices drop, according to J.P. Morgan Wealth Management. It may be somewhat of a self-fulfilling prophecy." —Mallika Mitra

That being said, the best move right now is likely no move at all.

"As hard as it may be, the best move is likely no move at all...Portfolio changes should be made if your current strategy is no longer suitable, McCurdy says, and not because of seasonal anomalies that may or may not actually occur in a given year." —Mallika Mitra