Opinion: Excellent Money Moves to Make in September

Disclaimer: This information is accurate and true to the best of my knowledge. Content is for informational or entertainment purposes only and does not substitute for personal counsel or professional advice in business, financial, legal, or technical matters.

September marks the end of summer, for better or for worse. That being said, there are a few steps you might want to take to set yourself up for success financially.

1. SIGN UP FOR STUDENT LOAN FORGIVENESS ALERTS FROM THE EDUCATION DEPARTMENT

"There’s little chance you haven’t heard this already, but just in case: The Biden administration is forgiving up to $20,000 of federal student loan debt for millions of borrowers. There are several asterisks. For starters, you must make less than $125,000 as a single tax filer to qualify for up to $10,000 of loan forgiveness. To get the full $20,000, you must have received a Pell Grant — these are given to students with financial need — during college. (Here’s more on who qualifies for student loan forgiveness.)" —Adam Hardy

Everyone who thinks they might qualify for student loan forgiveness is encouraged to apply for it before late October.

"Biden's plan is expected to entirely wipe out the debt of some 20 million borrowers. The White House said loans for approximately 8 million Americans will be forgiven automatically. But everyone who thinks they qualify for forgiveness — including those 8 million — are encouraged to apply for forgiveness in early October when the Education Department releases an application." —Adam Hardy

2. BOOK ANY THANKSGIVING TRIPS THIS MONTH

If you are planning to take a flight and visit your relatives for Thanksgiving, September is a good month to book your trip.

"Planning to fly home for Thanksgiving? Many travel experts and publications rave that September is a good month to book your airfare. The data largely bears this out — though you may want to wait until after the Labor Day travel dies down. According to price projections from CheapAir, a budget travel agency, the expected Thanksgiving airfare booked in September is $450 compared to $549 in August. For Thanksgiving travel booked in October, prices are expected to tick up to $492. By November? It jumps to $676. The agency says you can typically score good deals if you fly on Tuesdays or Wednesdays, but for the holiday week, the best deals available will be for flights on Thanksgiving day and Black Friday." —Adam Hardy

3. MAXIMIZE YOUR USED CAR'S TRADE-IN VALUE

If you have been wanting to trade in your used car for a new one or purchase a used vehicle, September is a good time to do so.

"The average price for both new and used cars are still lingering near all-time highs: over $47,000 and $29,000 respectively, according to the automotive research firm Edmunds. On the used car front, we're getting some much needed reprieve. Prices have finally started falling. Not by a lot, but they have been coming down fairly consistently for the past several months. Overall, this is a decent sign. It’s not a stop-what-you’re-doing-and-buy-a-used-car-immediately sign, but it's still a decent one. If you’ve been wanting to trade in your used car for a new one, it's also a call to action. Here’s why, as Ivan Drury, senior manager of insights at Edmunds recently explained to Money: The flip side of high used vehicle prices is high trade-in values. On average, dealers are paying above $23,000 for used cars — historically very high. And if you subtract that trade-in value from the price of a new car (around $47,000 — or possibly lower if paired with a Labor Day deal), it suddenly becomes a little more palatable. The thing is, this sweet spot for high trade-in values will come to an end as used cars continue to get cheaper and cheaper. So if you plan on swapping your old ride for a new one, according to Edmunds, you may want to line up your purchase sooner than later." —Adam Hardy