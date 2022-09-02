Opinion: Stocks Haven't Been This Volatile Since 2008!

Disclaimer: This information is accurate and true to the best of my knowledge. Content is for informational or entertainment purposes only and does not substitute for personal counsel or professional advice in business, financial, legal, or technical matters.

"If you’ve been feeling like the stock market is especially bumpy this year, you’re right. One way to measure that bumpiness, aka volatility, is how often the stock market has moved more than 1%, in either direction, within a single day." —Sarah Hansen

The stock market has not been this volatile since 2008.

"The last time the market had intraday volatility this often, it was in 2008 — in the midst of the Great Recession and a global financial crisis." —Sarah Hansen

This is due to inflation—and the Federal Reserve's response to it.

"You can thank persistently high inflation and the Federal Reserve's response to it for some of the movement in 2022. The Fed has raised its benchmark interest rate several times already this year in an effort to tamp down on inflation. As the central bank continued to raise rates and consumer prices continued to rise, investors began to get more jittery and increasingly worry about the looming threat of a recession." —Sarah Hansen

That being said, it's probably in your best interest to stick to your investing strategy.

"A good financial advisor will caution against making significant changes to your portfolio when things get rocky. It’s difficult, but sticking with your investing plan and keeping your money in the market is generally the best way to come out on top in the long run. If you feel like you must do something, there are a few low-risk investing moves that could make sense for a volatile market. Instead of doing anything drastic that could come back to haunt you, consider rebalancing your investments or implementing a dollar-cost averaging strategy." —Sarah Hansen