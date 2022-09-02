For the First Time in Over a Decade, the Average Credit Card Score Did Not Go Up

Disclaimer: This information is accurate and true to the best of my knowledge. Content is for informational or entertainment purposes only and does not substitute for personal counsel or professional advice in business, financial, legal, or technical matters.

"Credit scores saw a jump during the first year of the pandemic. Now, amid high inflation and rising consumer debt, they're holding steady — and that's not necessarily a good thing." —Mallika Mitra

"The national average FICO credit score sits at 716, which is still an all-time high but is unchanged from a year ago, according to a new report from FICO, the analytics company that developed one of the go-to credit scores for lenders." —Mallika Mitra

"This leveling-off of the score is significant, as 2022 marks the first time in over a decade that the average FICO score has not increased year over year." —Can Arkali (Senior Director of scores and predictive analytics at FICO)

"FICO scores range from 300 (poor) to 850 (excellent). Credit scores are used by lenders to determine how risky (or not) you'll be as a borrower; they impact the terms of credit cards, personal loans and mortgages." —Mallika Mitra

"Around 20% of the 'FICO-scorable' population saw their score decrease by at least 20 points between April 2021 and April 2022." —Mallika Mitra