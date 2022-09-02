Inflation Has Hit 9.1% in Countries Using Euros

"Inflation in the European countries using the euro currency hit another record in August, fueled by soaring energy prices driven mainly by Russia’s war in Ukraine." —Kelvin Chan

"Annual inflation in the eurozone’s 19 countries rose to 9.1%, up from 8.9% in July, according to the latest figures released Wednesday by the European Union statistics agency Eurostat." —Kelvin Chan

Inflation is at its highest since record-keeping for the Euro began—which was in 1997.

"Inflation is at the highest levels since record-keeping for the euro began in 1997. The latest figures add pressure on European Central Bank officials to continue raising interest rates, which can tame inflation, but also stifle economic growth. Prices are rising in many other countries as Russia’s war in Ukraine grinds on, triggering unprecedented increases in energy and food prices that are squeezing household finances. Disruptions to global manufacturing supply chains caused by the coronavirus pandemic have also played a role in pushing up prices. This summer has seen a wave of protests and strikes around the world by workers pushing for higher wages and people fed up with the high cost of living." —Kelvin Chan

Inflation is also surging in Denmark, Britain, and Norway, each of which has its own currency.

"Inflation in Britain, Denmark and Norway, which have their own currencies, is also surging, according to official data released earlier this month. Regulators warned last week that U.K. residents face an 80% jump in annual household energy bills. Inflation is also high in the U.S., adding urgency for the Fed to keep raising interest rates. Prices were up 8.5% in July compared with a year earlier, though that was lower than 9.1% in June." —Kelvin Chan