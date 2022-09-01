Your Student Loan Forgiveness Might Be Taxed If You Live in One of These Five States

Daniella Cressman

"Student loan borrowers in a handful of states could wind up having to pay hundreds of dollars in taxes on student debt forgiven under President Joe Biden's new plan." —Adam Hardy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mrC0Y_0heRZr3H00
Megan_Rexazin

Student loan forgiveness is great for a lot of people and arguably not so great for others who have already paid out-of-pocket for their education.

That being said, student loan forgiveness might be taxed in the following five states as follows:

  1. Arkansas: Most borrowers would have to pay $490 in state taxes.
  2. Minnesota: Borrowers would most likely owe $680, but it could range as high as $985.
  3. Mississippi: $500 for those earning more than $10,000.
  4. North Carolina: $499 for all taxpayers.
  5. Wisconsin: $530 for most taxpayers. As high as $765.

While the vast majority of states will not tax student loan forgiveness, some count it as income.

"Student loan forgiveness is exempt from federal income taxes, thanks to a clause in last year's American Rescue Plan. Most states either follow that new federal rule or don't have an income tax. But several states' tax codes do count canceled student loans as income, according to an updated analysis from the Tax Foundation. For some borrowers, that could hike their state tax bills by up to $985 for $10,000 of forgiven loans — and ostensibly more for those borrowers who received Pell Grants and are eligible for $20,000 worth of forgiveness." —Adam Hardy

Arkansas and North Carolina have not publicly stated whether canceled student loan debt will be taxed.

"Arkansas and North Carolina...have not publicly stated whether canceled student loans under Biden’s plan will be taxable, but they do not have clear rules that would exclude student debt forgiveness from taxable income. Like Wisconsin, those states may have to pass legislation to exempt loan forgiveness from taxes." —Adam Hardy

