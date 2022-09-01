Opinion: This Is Why Movie Tickets Only Cost $3 at Many U.S. Theaters This Weekend

Disclaimer: This information is accurate and true to the best of my knowledge. Content is for informational or entertainment purposes only and does not substitute for personal counsel or professional advice in business, financial, legal, or technical matters.

"If you want to catch the summer's hottest blockbusters — or, more importantly, cool off in complimentary air conditioning — you're in luck: A one-day deal for $3 movie tickets is coming to a theater near you this Labor Day weekend." —Mary Ellen Cagnassola

"The ticket deal is part of a National Cinema Day promotion announced Sunday by the Cinema Foundation, a new nonprofit branch of the National Association of Theater Owners. Aiming to boost moviegoing in the streaming era, it allows moviegoers to enjoy discounted admission capped at $3 on Saturday, Sept. 3, at more than 3,000 participating theaters. And, yes, major franchises like AMC and Regal Cinemas are included." —Mary Ellen Cagnassola

"The $3 movie ticket promotion makes for a cheap weekend of entertainment for Americans, many of whom have been sacrificing recreation budgets to make ends meet amid sky-high inflation. Check the National Cinema Day site for details." —Mary Ellen Cagnassola

"The average cost of a movie ticket has more than doubled in recent years, going from $4.35 in 1995 to $9.17 today, according to an analysis by TheNumbers.com, an online database providing movie industry financial analysis. Ticket prices have flattened out over the past few years as movie theaters across the country struggled to stay open. In 2018, the average ticket cost about $9.11. Since 2020, the average ticket price has remained constant at $9.17." —Mary Ellen Cagnassola

"Though the steeply discounted tickets are expected to lure consumers to theaters on Saturday, the long-term recovery of in-person movie viewing is uncertain. The most popular in-home streaming services run about $5.99 a month for basic plans to roughly $79.99 a month for premium packages with live TV, so it’s not surprising that consumers are increasingly opting to stay in their living rooms with countless viewing options (not to mention the option to hit pause for bathroom breaks)." —Mary Ellen Cagnassola

"At any rate, at $3 max per ticket, the National Cinema Day promotion is a steal you're not likely to see again for some time. The last time movie tickets were close to $3, according to data from the theater owners' association, was around 1982." —Mary Ellen Cagnassola