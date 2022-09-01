The BioPark Baby Gorilla Has Just Been Named—She's a Girl!

"It’s a girl! But don’t expect her to be swaddled in pink. The gender of the baby gorilla born at the ABQ BioPark Zoo on Aug. 10 is now known, and so is her name — Mashika — which in the African Swahili language means 'born during the rainy season.'" —Rick Nathanson

The sweetheart of a gorilla has been given a fitting name, considering that she was born during New Mexico's monsoon season.

This is the first time in almost 20 years that a baby western lowland gorilla has been born at the Albuquerque zoo.

Samantha has been a very protective mother, so it took a while for the infant's gender to be known.

Samantha and Kojo—the dad—were paired as part of a species survival plan.

There are now eight westland gorillas at the Albuquerque zoo. The species is critically endangered.

