Opinion: Antisemitism Is an Enormous Issue, but so Are Israel's Arguably Hateful Actions towards Palestine

Recently, Governor Grisham signed an executive order which provides a working definition of antisemitism.

While I completely agree with category 1, I disagree with category 2—Criticizing Israel is sometimes necessary, not to mention warranted. Dina Afek—a Jewish American—has expressed similar sentiments.

"As a Jewish American and Israeli citizen, I am very critical of Israel and question the Zionist ideology of preferential treatment of Jews over others. I believe a Jewish state cannot be democratic, just as a Christian or Muslim state cannot be democratic. Am I an anti-Semite? Should I be prosecuted for antisemitism? Many Palestinians whose families are suffering under the brutal Israeli occupation and the discrimination of non-Jews in Israel believe the idea of Israel as a Jewish state is inherently racist. Are they all anti-Semites? Absolutely not!" —Dina Afek

I do not condone violence on the Israeli side or the Palestinian side.

That being said, I adamantly believed that both should be criticized: people ought to be able to question the cruel actions of Israel towards Palestine—and vice versa—without being labeled antisemitic.

"While rising antisemitism is deeply concerning, the definition of antisemitism that the governor signed into law is deeply flawed and dangerous, in particular for those of us who are speaking out about human rights issues all over the world, including Palestine." —Dina Afek

I do genuinely think the Governor meant to do the right thing and I agree that Jews need to be protected from the seemingly relentless hateful attacks they have been forced to endure for far too long.

Nonetheless, category 2 needs to be updated in my view—the reality of the situation at hand is much more nuanced than this executive order illustrates.