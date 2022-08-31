This Is the Last Week to Obtain Free COVID-19 Tests

Disclaimer: This information is accurate and true to the best of my knowledge. Content is for informational or entertainment purposes only and does not substitute for personal counsel or professional advice in business, financial, legal, or technical matters.

Beginning in January, every American household became eligible to receive 16 completely free COVID-19 tests through the mail.

Now, the program is ending because it has run out of money.

Ordering through this program will be suspended on September 2, 2022.

That being said, the White House has stated that the program will resume if Congress approves additional funding.

The cost of COVID-19 testing can vary widely.

You can still order free COVID-19 tests through Friday.

"If you haven’t yet gotten your three orders of 16 tests total, you can still order your free tests through the federal program through Friday. You’ll just need your name and address, and you can opt in to receive tracking information via email. The tests are at-home rapid antigen tests; they will arrive via the U.S. Postal Service." —Sarah Hansen

Those who have private insurance can obtain a free test after the program ends.

If you need to find a free test after the program ends and you have private insurance, you'll be able to do so. Private insurers are required to cover eight COVID-19 tests per person, per month. If you're enrolled in Medicare Part B or Medicaid, eight tests per month are also covered. If you don't have health insurance, many community health sites across the country are still offering free testing. Use the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services website to search for free and low-cost testing centers by state.