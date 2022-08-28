Albuquerque, NM

An Albuquerque Woman Has Been Accused of Stealing $175,000 from Her Former Employer

Daniella Cressman
"An Albuquerque woman is accused of embezzling over $175,000 from her former employer." —The New Mexican

Lisa Martinez—aged 61—is facing a second-degree felony of embezzlement: a criminal complaint was filed earlier this month by the Santa Fe County Magistrate Court.

"Lisa Martinez, 61, faces a second-degree felony charge of embezzlement, according to a criminal complaint filed earlier this month in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court." —The New Mexican

Apparently, Lisa Martinez worked for Enviroworks as an accountant from May 2011 through May 2018. Her tasks included paying and collecting invoices, managing payroll, accepting payments, and distributing per diem payments to employees.

"According to the complaint, Martinez worked as an accountant for Enviroworks — an environmental remediation and construction company based in Edgewood — from May 2011 to May 2018, where she would pay and collect invoices, manage payroll, accept payments, distribute per diem payments to employees and did accounting." —The New Mexican

The owners of Enviroworks, Nugget, & Mellisa Grossetete told the police that they began noticing discrepencies soon after Martinez left the company—the police have reported that she used the organization's accounting program to deposit over $175,000 directly into her own bank account!

"Police said Martinez used the company's accounting program to deposit over $175,000 into her bank account between 2012 and 2018. According to the complaint, she attempted to disguise the payments by documenting that they were going to employees who no longer worked for the company." —The New Mexican

An arraignment has been scheduled for September 14, 2022.

