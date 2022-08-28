Restaurant & Hotel Employment Is Exceeding Pre-Pandemic Levels

"Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s office says the number of people employed in the leisure and hospitality industries exceeds the pre-pandemic level, and the number of restaurants also is higher than before COVID-19 crippled eateries around the state." —Robert Nott

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, it had a significant impact on the restaurant industry.

Thankfully, business is now booming, with restaurants employing more people than they were before the disease struck.

"The Governor’s Office said the state Department of Workforce Solutions estimates 100.6 percent of jobs in leisure and hospitality have returned, with a 2.9 percent increase in employment in food service establishments in June over the same time three years ago. The latter increase was pinned to an analysis from the National Restaurant Association. The governor’s news release also said the state has issued permits for 9,700 food establishments as of June." —Robert Nott

This is a major comeback considering the circumstances of 2019 through 2021.

"The numbers, made public Friday, are in stark contrast to a recent New Mexico Restaurant Association report that said the state lost nearly 1,100 full-service restaurants and about 20,000 jobs in that industry between December 2019 and December 2021." —Robert Nott

"Though conditions have improved, some local hotel and restaurant owners note that while there may be people taking jobs, they’re not staying in them for long." —Robert Nott

According to Stacy Johnston, a spokeswoman for the state Department of Workforce Solutions, job trends indicate a rise in the popularity of the leisure and hospitality industry.

“...demands are on the rise in the leisure and hospitality industry because more people are out and about, traveling more and needing to eat more … that may mean restaurants and hotels are staffing up.” —Stacy Johnston

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the leisure industry encompasses quite a few sectors, so it is unclear if the job growth is solely related to hotels, motels, restaurants, etc.

"According to U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics guidelines, the leisure industry includes the hospitality, arts, entertainment and recreation sectors, so it’s unclear if all the job growth reported by the Governor’s Office relates directly to just hotels, motels and other visitor comfort businesses." —Robert Nott