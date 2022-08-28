Las Vegas, New Mexico Is Struggling with Post-Fire Water Pollution

"A sense of urgency could be felt in the flurry of activity around a pumping station as the loud, repetitive beep of heavy equipment punctuated the hurried pace. Amid the hubbub, supervisors quietly cheered the arrival of a large, four-way pipe connector — a simple but vital piece in the treatment system the crew was installing to boost this mountain community’s drinking water supply that otherwise will run out in a few weeks. Ashy sediment and other debris have washed into the Gallinas River, the area’s main water source, from the colossal burn scar left by the largest wildfire in New Mexico’s recorded history." —Scott Wyland

"City officials say this is new territory because there are no simple fixes for the city’s water problems in the aftermath of the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire — and perhaps, no end in sight. Unable to tap the contaminated river, Las Vegas has drawn drinking water from nearby Bradner Reservoir’s limited supply as it imposes severe restrictions on users. The area’s other main reservoir, Peterson, was heavily contaminated." —Scott Wyland

"As a stopgap, the city is leasing a temporary treatment system for $2.3 million a year to filter dirty water flowing into a pumping station from nearby Storrie Lake." —Scott Wyland

"[The temporary treatment system] will provide about 1.5 million gallons a day — enough to meet the essential needs of the 13,000 residents. However, it will provide only enough to get by for a few months while managers work on a longer-term solution." —Las Vegas Mayor Louie Trujillo

"Each resident is limited to using 44 gallons of municipal water a day, roughly half what the average American consumes. Restaurants serve bottled water or tap water only on request. Trujillo said Las Vegas residents are used to conserving water — the city has faced water restrictions in the past — but these latest restrictions are unusually severe, and he said he hated imposing them on people. He bemoaned the harsh irony of the city’s water predicament. If not for the charred hillsides, the monsoon — the most profuse in recent memory — would shore up the city’s water supply instead of lacing the Gallinas River with sediment the treatment plant can’t handle." —Scott Wyland

"[Trujillo] bemoaned the harsh irony of the city’s water predicament. If not for the charred hillsides, the monsoon — the most profuse in recent memory — would shore up the city’s water supply instead of lacing the Gallinas River with sediment the treatment plant can’t handle." —Scott Wyland

"One ray of light in the city’s bleak struggles since an inferno set the hills ablaze in the spring is officials expect the interim treatment system to be operating by midweek and funneling decontaminated water to the municipal plant. Basin Water Resources, based in El Paso, is the primary contractor supplying most of the equipment and overseeing assembly. Clarence Wittwer, Basin Water’s project manager, said crews had made good progress in the week they’d worked at the site, and he hoped to start running water through the system by Saturday, or early this week at the latest." —Scott Wyland

"Coagulating chemicals will be injected into the water that cause the contaminants to clump and drop to the bottom of a tank. The congealed sludge will be piped to another container and then put through a dryer, which has a row of plates pressed together and dangling from a rack. High heat and pressure turn the soupy sludge into cake-like slabs between the plates. The slabs are placed into a huge bin to be hauled off to the landfill." —Scott Wyland

LONG-TERM WATER TREATMENT IS LESS CERTAIN AFTER THE STOPGAP

"This system would be set up below the diversion that draws water from the river and pipes it to the two reservoirs...The system would pull water from a line, clean it and inject it back into the pipe to feed the reservoirs. That would boost the volume of drinkable water and create a steady supply the city could completely control." —Maria Gilvarry

"[Gilvarry] expressed general optimism the two systems will augment water supply as long as needed until the city can rebuild or replace its treatment plant to handle fire-related contamination. It’s an undertaking that could cost as much as $100 million." —Scott Wyland

"Trujillo said he’s looking for the federal government to cover the costs of fixing and upgrading the city’s water system, given that it’s responsible for the problems the wildfire caused. Two prescribed burns intended to reduce wildfire risks went amiss because of flawed planning that didn’t consider the more hazardous, dry conditions from an extended drought and climate change, according to a U.S. Forest Service review. The two runaway blazes merged into the enormous Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire, destroying hundreds of homes and scorching an area that stretches more than 530 square miles, including areas near Las Vegas." —Scott Wyland

“We are expecting the federal government to pay for whatever we need...We intend to hold them responsible for the costs associated with the damage.” —Louie Trujillo