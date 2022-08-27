The Gay Rodeo Is Returning to Santa Fe, New Mexico for Its 30th Year

The rough and tumble rodeo scene is not for the faint of heart: the riding and roping contests embody the spirit of the Wild West, but many of these activities are dangerous and require an enormous amount of skill.

Unfortunately, quite a few rodeo contests—although not bad people—have grown up in environments in which they were raised not to accept gay people: this belief is often a religious one, although more and more churches are, thankfully, embracing the LGBTQ+ community.

Nonetheless, there are quite a few gay cowboys and cowgirls out there who love the country lifestyle.

The gay rodeo in Santa Fe, New Mexico allows them to be themselves—in every way.

"Brian Helander swung a lasso over his head, showing a group of rodeo students how to properly rope a calf. He talked about wrist movements and the importance of using a roping glove. After a quick warmup, each student took a turn trying to rope a calf, allowing it to scamper off once the rope made it around the animal’s neck. These students came from all over the country to compete in New Mexico’s only gay rodeo, the Zia Regional Rodeo, with people who accept them for who they are." —Claudia L. Silva

While seemingly harmless, there is sometimes some homophobic behavior that is directed towards gay people who participate in regular rodeos.

"Here we can be ourselves and we don’t have to pretend that we’re something that we’re not...In other rodeos, there’s still some homophobic joking that goes around.” —Brian Helander

The annual Zio Regional Rodeo—the only gay rodeo in New Mexico—is now in its 30th year.

The first gay rodeo was held during a time when the LBTQ+ community was heavily ostracized.

"The first gay rodeo was held in Nevada in 1976 to raise funds for the Muscular Dystrophy Association during a time when being gay wasn’t widely accepted, especially not in rodeo." —Claudia L. Silva

While this particular rodeo consists of quite a few traditional activities, it also has its own artistic flair.

"Besides traditional events like bull riding, calf roping and chute dogging, the Zia Regional Rodeo also holds 'camp' events that add a fashionable flair to the traditionally rugged sport. Some of these events include steer decorating, where a participants try to put a bow on a steer, and wild drag racing, where a three-person team tries to get a drag queen on the back of the steer and over a line." —Claudia L. Silva

Given that this event is so decidedly progressive, it is also challenging gender norms.

"The rodeo also challenges gender norms by inviting members of the LGBTQ community to take [part] in traditional rodeo events and allowing women to participate in events that are traditionally reserved for men, such as bronc riding." —Claudia L. Silva

Organizers will be collecting donations to help senior citizens with transportation services and the like.

Jackie Kemp—28—is excited to participate in the chute dogging contest.

A lot of the old-timers who have been around for decades are looking to the new generation to continue breaking stereotypes and keep the rodeo traditions alive.

"Now many of the old-timers that have been a part of the association for decades, like Paula Scougal, are looking to the new generation to keep the tradition alive and continue to break stereotypes." —Claudia L. Silva

The rodeo will start at 9:00 a.m. Saturday and will run from Saturday through Sunday.

Ticket prices:

$10/one-day ticket

$15/two-day ticket

You can purchase tickets at the gate or learn more about the event here.

The gay rodeo will take place at the following location:

Rodeo de Santa Fe

3237 Rodeo Road

Santa Fe, New Mexico

87507