Opinion: What Is the Ethereum Merge & What Does It Mean for Crypto Investors?

Disclaimer: This information is accurate and true to the best of my knowledge. Content is for informational or entertainment purposes only and does not substitute for personal counsel or professional advice in business, financial, legal, or technical matters.

"The crypto industry is getting excited for a big event known as 'the Merge; — which proponents say could boost prices in the long run and significantly change the future of cryptocurrency." —Mallika Mitra

The Merge is an upgrade to the Ethereum blockchain.

"The Merge is an upgrade to the Ethereum blockchain, the technology that fuels the second largest cryptocurrency and other technologies in the crypto ecosystem like non-fungible tokens (NFTs). It's expected to take place in September." —Mallika Mitra

WHAT IS THE ETHEREUM MERGE?

The Ethereum upgrade will change how new transactions occur on the blockchain.

"Currently the Ethereum blockchain, like the Bitcoin blockchain, runs on a proof-of-work model, which involves nodes — computers that are part of a large network — competing with one another to solve complicated math problems. The successful ones are then able to mine the next block of a transaction and create new coins. The upgrade will transition Ethereum to the proof-of-stake model, which is a more energy-efficient and environmentally-friendly system. It entails nodes being selected via an algorithm that has a preference for nodes that hold more of a network's currency. In other words, their 'stake' in the network is rewarded over the computer power that's rewarded in the proof-of-work system." —Mallika Mitra

WHEN WILL THE ETHEREUM MERGE HAPPEN?

The process is expected to begin on September 6 with the actual Merge occurring on September 15, 2022.

THE REASONS FOR THE ETHEREUM MERGE?

With the growing urgency of climate change, many have concerns about Ethereum's current energy consumption.

This transition will allow Ethereum to reduce its energy consumption by 99%.

"Proponents say that the transition will allow the Ethereum network to reduce its energy consumption by around 99%. The proof-of-work model, which is what the Bitcoin network uses, requires far more energy than the proof-of-stake model. The negative impact on the environment of crypto transactions has been top of mind for many cryptocurrency critics and advocates alike, and Ethereum's shift to the less-energy-intensive proof-of-stake is viewed as a significant advance. It will also set the groundwork for other aspect's of the network's roadmap, like making transactions more efficient." —Mallika Mitra

WHAT DOES THE ETHEREUM MERGE MEAN FOR INVESTORS?

If you are already holding cryptocurrency, chances are that you don't have to make any changes. That being said, prices could be affected by the change and the Ethereum upgrade will likely provide investors with a more environmentally-friendly option.

Watch out for scams.

"If you hold ether — the native cryptocurrency of the Ethereum blockchain and the second most popular cryptocurrency after bitcoin — you do not have to do anything, according to the Ethereum Foundation. But watch out for scams. If an application, crypto exchange or crypto wallet sends you instructions or recommendations, be sure to verify the notices are actually coming from those platforms, the Ethereum Foundation wrote in its blog post." —Mallika Mitra

This is excellent news for socially conscious investors who care about climate change and are also interested in cryptocurrency.

WILL THE MERGE AFFECT ETHER'S PRICE?

Cryptocurrencies are notorious for being volatile, with investors experiencing massive gains or massive losses while its value shifts almost constantly.

The Merge could significantly impact the price of ether.

The upgrade might boost ether's value, but there is no guarantee of that, and investors should continue bracing for a volatile market.

Ether's price will likely increase over the long-term, but a significant short-term leap is not anticipated.

"...while the Merge is likely a positive thing for Ethereum and its believers overall, investors may have to stick around instead of benefiting from a price jump right away. (This is what financial advisors actually recommend — investing for the long haul, rather than speculating and trying to strike it rich quick.)" —Mallika Mitra

A potential increase in bitcoin prices is anticipated.