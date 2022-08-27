Opinion: When You Will Actually Get Debt Relief?

Daniella Cressman

Disclaimer: This information is accurate and true to the best of my knowledge. Content is for informational or entertainment purposes only and does not substitute for personal counsel or professional advice in business, financial, legal, or technical matters.

Earlier this week, President Joe Biden announced his plan to cancel at least $10,000 in student loan debt for anyone earning less than $125,000 annually.

"Earlier this week, President Joe Biden announced a plan to cancel $10,000 in student loan debt for borrowers whose annual income is less than $125,000 (or under $250,000 for married couples or heads of households). Pell Grant recipients will receive $20,000 in forgiveness, according to the administration. The plan also extends the pause on student loan payments to Dec. 31, 2022." —Mallika Mitra & Kaitlin Mulhere

Nonetheless, many are wondering when they will actually receive this debt relief.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OKN59_0hX0X62600
TaniaRose

TIMELINE & CONDITIONS

Most borrowers will need to complete an application to receive student loan forgiveness.

This application should be available in early October, according to administration officials.

"On Friday, administration officials said during a press briefing that an application should be available in early October. Once submitted, the process will take between 4 and 6 weeks, so the administration is recommending borrowers apply by Nov. 15 so that, in theory, their loans can be forgiven before payments resume next year." —Mallika Mitra & Kaitlin Mulhere

Biden has said that the form will be relatively simple to fill out.

The Education Department will be announcing more details in the coming weeks.

That being said, you may be eligible to automatically receive relief if the department already has your income information.

"If the department already has your income information from income-driven repaying plans on file, or if you recently filled out a FAFSA, you may be eligible to automatically receive relief. There are nearly 8 million borrowers in that camp, according to the news release." —Mallika Mitra & Kaitlin Mulhere

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

Canadian-American author writing about local politics, personal finance, & dining in Albuquerque.

Albuquerque, NM
7283 followers

More from Daniella Cressman

Jobs that Pay $20 per Hour Or More Are in High Demand

Disclaimer: This information is accurate and true to the best of my knowledge. Content is for informational or entertainment purposes only and does not substitute for personal counsel or professional advice in business, financial, legal, or technical matters.

Read full story
Albuquerque, NM

A Suspect Has Been Arrested in a Robbery & Fatal Shooting of a Pizzeria Owner

Homicide detectives have arrested the man who they say shot the owner of a pizzeria in Southeast Albuquerque during a robbery on Tuesday night. "Sylvan Alcachupas, 27, has been charged with murder, robbery and tampering with evidence." —Elise Kaplan.

Read full story
1 comments

Inflation Is Now the Primary Concern for New Mexico Families

First, we had the pandemic, where the vast majority of us were stuck indoors for months on end. Now, we have inflation to contend with—the price of groceries and gasoline has skyrocketed.

Read full story
4 comments

The U.S. Has Cleared Updated COVID Boosters Targeting the Newest Variants

"The U.S. on Wednesday authorized its first update to COVID-19 vaccines, booster doses that target today’s most common omicron strain. Shots could begin within days." —Lauran Neergaard.

Read full story

This Is the Last Week to Obtain Free COVID-19 Tests

Disclaimer: This information is accurate and true to the best of my knowledge. Content is for informational or entertainment purposes only and does not substitute for personal counsel or professional advice in business, financial, legal, or technical matters.

Read full story
Albuquerque, NM

The Police Shot & Killed a Man during a Westside Confrontation

"A little after 11 p.m. Sunday Albuquerque police officers shot and killed a man during 'some kind of confrontation' at a West Side gas station." —Elise Kaplan & Aubrey Hovey.

Read full story
8 comments
Santa Fe, NM

Opinion: Santa Fe's Delayed Veteran Banners Will Go Up Next Week

"Santa Fe’s popular veteran banners will line city streets after months of delay." —Sean P. Thomas. There has been a prolonged back-and-forth about where to hang veteran banners in Santa Fe, New Mexico—and when they will be hung.

Read full story
3 comments

Opinion: New Mexico Voters Are Divided on Abortion Restrictions

Abortion has long been a contentious issue: on one hand, it seems incredibly unfair to take away the life of an unborn child who could have become a lawyer or the president of the United States if they had been given the chance to.

Read full story
18 comments
Albuquerque, NM

The APD Is Investigating Two Pedestrian Crashes—One Fatal

There were two crashes in Albuquerque on Sunday. One person was severely injured and the other died. One was walking on I-40 when she was hit. The other ran out in front of a vehicle.

Read full story
1 comments

New Mexico Companies Will Benefit from the New Law

The Inflation Reduction Act authorizes $370 billion in new federal incentives and investment in clean energy. "The new Inflation Reduction Act, which President Joe Biden signed into law on Aug. 16, authorizes $370 billion in new federal incentives and investment in clean-energy technologies across the board. That includes everything from wind and solar development to deployment of new energy storage technologies, electric vehicles and energy-efficiency upgrades for homes and buildings." —Kevin Robinson-Avila.

Read full story
7 comments
Albuquerque, NM

A Woman Has Been Charged in Over 12 Burglaries

An Albuquerque woman has been charged with more than twelve burglaries of nail salons, cafes, and other businesses around the city. "Kellie Shugart, 40, is charged with more than a dozen counts each of commercial burglary, larceny from $250 to over $2,500, criminal damage to property and conspiracy as well as three counts of tampering with evidence in the incidents that spanned from May 7 to Aug. 3." —Matthew Reisen.

Read full story
8 comments
Albuquerque, NM

Two People Have Been Killed in a Sunday Morning Shooting

“The ordinary response to atrocities to banish them from consciousness. Certain violations of the social compact are too terrible to utter aloud: this is the meaning of the word unspeakable. Atrocities, however, refuse to be buried. Equally as powerful as the desire to deny atrocities is the conviction that denial does not work. Folk wisdom is filled with ghosts who refuse to rest in their graves until their stories are told. Murder will out. Remembering and telling the truth about terrible events are prerequisites both for the restoration of the social order and for the healing of individual victims." —Judith Lewis Herman.

Read full story
5 comments
Albuquerque, NM

An Albuquerque Woman Has Been Accused of Stealing $175,000 from Her Former Employer

"An Albuquerque woman is accused of embezzling over $175,000 from her former employer." —The New Mexican. Lisa Martinez—aged 61—is facing a second-degree felony of embezzlement: a criminal complaint was filed earlier this month by the Santa Fe County Magistrate Court.

Read full story
17 comments

Restaurant & Hotel Employment Is Exceeding Pre-Pandemic Levels

"Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s office says the number of people employed in the leisure and hospitality industries exceeds the pre-pandemic level, and the number of restaurants also is higher than before COVID-19 crippled eateries around the state." —Robert Nott.

Read full story
Las Vegas, NM

Las Vegas, New Mexico Is Struggling with Post-Fire Water Pollution

"A sense of urgency could be felt in the flurry of activity around a pumping station as the loud, repetitive beep of heavy equipment punctuated the hurried pace. Amid the hubbub, supervisors quietly cheered the arrival of a large, four-way pipe connector — a simple but vital piece in the treatment system the crew was installing to boost this mountain community’s drinking water supply that otherwise will run out in a few weeks. Ashy sediment and other debris have washed into the Gallinas River, the area’s main water source, from the colossal burn scar left by the largest wildfire in New Mexico’s recorded history." —Scott Wyland.

Read full story
4 comments

Opinion: According to the Affidavit, the Documents Found at Mar-a-Lago Could Compromise Human Intelligence Sources

"The Justice Department’s search of former President Donald J. Trump’s Florida home was spurred by the discovery that he had retained a trove of highly classified material that included documents related to the use of 'clandestine human sources' in intelligence gathering, according to a redacted version of the affidavit used to obtain the search warrant." —Glenn Thrush, Alan Feuer, and Maggie Haberman.

Read full story
216 comments
Santa Fe, NM

The Gay Rodeo Is Returning to Santa Fe, New Mexico for Its 30th Year

The rough and tumble rodeo scene is not for the faint of heart: the riding and roping contests embody the spirit of the Wild West, but many of these activities are dangerous and require an enormous amount of skill.

Read full story
34 comments

Opinion: What Is the Ethereum Merge & What Does It Mean for Crypto Investors?

Disclaimer: This information is accurate and true to the best of my knowledge. Content is for informational or entertainment purposes only and does not substitute for personal counsel or professional advice in business, financial, legal, or technical matters.

Read full story

Men's Minimum Salary Expectations Are $24,000 Higher Than Women's

Disclaimer: This information is accurate and true to the best of my knowledge. Content is for informational or entertainment purposes only and does not substitute for personal counsel or professional advice in business, financial, legal, or technical matters.

Read full story
3 comments

1.6 Million Tax Payers Are Getting Surprise Refunds from the IRS!

Disclaimer: This information is accurate and true to the best of my knowledge. Content is for informational or entertainment purposes only and does not substitute for personal counsel or professional advice in business, financial, legal, or technical matters.

Read full story
3 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy