Opinion: When You Will Actually Get Debt Relief?

Earlier this week, President Joe Biden announced his plan to cancel at least $10,000 in student loan debt for anyone earning less than $125,000 annually.

"Earlier this week, President Joe Biden announced a plan to cancel $10,000 in student loan debt for borrowers whose annual income is less than $125,000 (or under $250,000 for married couples or heads of households). Pell Grant recipients will receive $20,000 in forgiveness, according to the administration. The plan also extends the pause on student loan payments to Dec. 31, 2022." —Mallika Mitra & Kaitlin Mulhere

Nonetheless, many are wondering when they will actually receive this debt relief.

TIMELINE & CONDITIONS

Most borrowers will need to complete an application to receive student loan forgiveness.

This application should be available in early October, according to administration officials.

"On Friday, administration officials said during a press briefing that an application should be available in early October. Once submitted, the process will take between 4 and 6 weeks, so the administration is recommending borrowers apply by Nov. 15 so that, in theory, their loans can be forgiven before payments resume next year." —Mallika Mitra & Kaitlin Mulhere

Biden has said that the form will be relatively simple to fill out.

The Education Department will be announcing more details in the coming weeks.

That being said, you may be eligible to automatically receive relief if the department already has your income information.

"If the department already has your income information from income-driven repaying plans on file, or if you recently filled out a FAFSA, you may be eligible to automatically receive relief. There are nearly 8 million borrowers in that camp, according to the news release." —Mallika Mitra & Kaitlin Mulhere