Russia's Strike on a Ukrainian Railway Station Has Killed 25 People & Injured Dozens

"A Russian rocket strike on a railway station killed 25 people, Ukraine says, on the day marking six months since Moscow's invasion began." —BBC News
"President Volodymyr Zelensky reported the strike during a UN Security Council meeting. A further 31 people were hurt." —BBC News
Russia said it hit a military train, killing hundreds of Ukrainian troops.
"'As a result of a direct hit by an Iskander missile on a military train at the Chaplyne railway station in the Dnipropetrovsk region, more than 200 servicemen of the reserve of Ukraine's Armed Forces and 10 units of military equipment were destroyed, on their way to combat zones in the Donbas,' its defence ministry said in a statement." —BBC News
"Moscow has repeatedly denied targeting civilian infrastructure. Speaking on Thursday, UN human rights commissioner Michelle Bachelet called on Russia's president to halt armed attacks on Ukraine." —BBC News
"Ukraine spent Wednesday marking its annual independence day. Mr Zelensky had previously said Russia might do something 'cruel' to disrupt the celebrations." —BBC News
"Ukraine had banned large gatherings and events over fears that Russia could target such civilian gatherings. It followed a warning from the US for any of its citizens to leave ahead of the anniversary." —BBC News
"Some gathered anyway on Khreshchatyk Street to look at the array of captured Russian tanks and armoured vehicles put on display instead of the usual Ukrainian parade." —BBC news
"Between his political speeches, President Zelensky and his wife also attended a memorial ceremony for the fallen soldiers and civilians of the war, laying yellow and blue flowers at Kyiv's Memory Wall of Fallen Defenders." —BBC News
