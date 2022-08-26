Opinion: A Prominent Russian Critic of the War Has Been Arrested after Speaking Out

Daniella Cressman
"Police officers in masks and camouflage on Wednesday stormed the home of Yevgeny Roizman, perhaps the most vocal critic of the war in Ukraine still freely speaking out inside Russia, and detained him for 'discrediting' the Russian Army." —Anton Troianovski & Ivan Nechepurenko

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WilVt_0hVqTGBa00
geralt

He is being investigated for uttering one phrase: "the invasion of Ukraine."

"Mr. Roizman, a popular former mayor of the city of Yekaterinburg, near the Ural Mountains, showed calm defiance as the police led him away, according to video footage from the scene. He told reporters waiting outside his apartment door that he was being investigated for 'basically one phrase: ‘the invasion of Ukraine.’” —Anton Troianovski & Ivan Nechepurenko

The man continued speaking out despite the situation.

“I say this everywhere, and will say it now...we know all there is to know about our country. This is nothing new.” —Yevgeny Roizman

Yevgeny Roizman was referring to his own arrest.

Mr. Roizman is now facing three years in prison for speaking out: in Russia, free speech is a crime.

"Mr. Roizman now faces three years in prison under the censorship law signed by President Vladimir V. Putin in March that made it a crime to call the war in Ukraine a war or an invasion. The Kremlin says it is a 'special military operation.' The law has swept up thousands of critics, most of them ordered to pay fines, but some facing prison sentences." —Anton Troianovski & Ivan Nechepurenko

Several high-profile opposition figures continue to be targeted by this law.

"Those targeted by the law include several high-profile opposition figures, like Ilya Yashin and Vladimir Kara-Murza, who were both jailed after continuing to agitate against the war inside Russia even as many other activists fled. Mr. Roizman also decided to stay, pledging he would not 'move a millimeter' out of his own country, and railed against the invasion in interviews and in clipped, profanity-laced posts on Twitter." —Anton Troianovski & Ivan Nechepurenko

Practically all anti-war dissent has been outlawed in Russia.

"Mr. Roizman’s arrest is the latest sign that virtually all antiwar dissent has been outlawed in Russia. Analysts had long speculated that the authorities feared cracking down on the jocular and charismatic Mr. Roizman, 59, because of his popularity in Yekaterinburg, one of Russia’s biggest cities. Beyond speaking out against the Kremlin, he raised money for ill children, opened a museum of religious icons, held regular office hours and went jogging with supporters and journalists." —Anton Troianovski & Ivan Nechepurenko

Several individuals bravely protested Mr. Roizman's arrest despite Russia's law.

"Despite the Kremlin’s clampdown on dissent, several people came out to the streets of Yekaterinburg to protest Mr. Roizman’s arrest. Some held posters calling for his release. Others came to the city center, sitting silently on steps in front of a monument to Vladimir Lenin." —Anton Troianovski & Ivan Nechepurenko

At least one protestor was detained by police officers.

"At least one protester was detained by police officers, according to It’s My City, a local news website. One woman held a sign outside the private museum of religious icons, founded by Mr. Roizman. It said: 'You cannot put everyone in jail,' according to footage by It’s My City." —Anton Troianovski & Ivan Nechepurenko

It is clear that Russian authorities see Mr. Roizman as a threat: his recent interview during which he warned against the perils of evil triumphing garnered millions of views on YouTube.

“The worst thing is when you suddenly see that there is a lot of evil, that evil is winning, that evil is being supported...Evil can only win when it joins together with a lie.” —Yevgeny Roizman

# War# Russia# Ukraine# war critic arrested

