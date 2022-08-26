Opinion: Judge Gives Donald Trump until Friday to Explain Why He Wants a Special Master to Review Classified Documents

Amid a whirlwind of scandals and investigations, Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate was recently searched by the FBI where over 300 classified documents were recovered.

The former President has been coming up with excuse after excuse, struggling to find an effective strategy to protect himself legally and politically from the controversy surrounding him.

One of his latest steps was to request a special master to review the documents. A federal judge in the state of Florida has given Mr. Trump until Friday to explain his case.

"A federal judge in Florida has given former President Donald Trump until Friday to refine the legal arguments in his request for a special master to oversee the review of evidence gathered in the Mar-a-Lago search. District Court Judge Aileen Cannon in the Southern District of Florida ordered Trump’s lawyers to elaborate on their arguments for why the court has the ability to step in at this time, explain what exactly Trump is asking for and whether the Justice Department has been served with Trump’s special master motion." —Katelyn Polantz & Tierney Sneed

The problem seems to be that Trump's request was too politically oriented.

"...when Trump did file his request with the court, the complaint leaned heavily into political accusations, while being light on the sort of legal discussion that would explain to a court why it should intervene and what authority it had to do so. When Trump’s lawyers did cite the court rules they said gave the judge the authority to grant the request, they cited the rules of civil procedure, without any explanation for why those rules should be applied in a context concerning a criminal search warrant. Trump also did not file with the complaint the kind of separate request – such as a motion for a temporary restraining order or a preliminary injunction – that would have sped up the timeline for the judge to consider what Trump was asking for. Nor did Trump’s legal team file any declarations – i.e. statements from the lawyers who were said to have interacted with the Justice Department in the lead-up and after the search – to back up the complaint’s factual assertions." —Katelyn Polantz & Tierney Sneed

In a word, the complaint was biased.

"...the complaint retread allegations about the FBI’s investigation into Russia’s 2016 election interference, while sensationally suggesting that the DOJ’s actions were motivated by a desire to hinder a Trump 2024 presidential run. It also included the full text of a warning Trump supposedly sought to deliver through his lawyers to Attorney General Merrick Garland."—Katelyn Polantz & Tierney Sneed