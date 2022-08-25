Opinion: Seattle Has Come Up with An Innovative Solution for the Homeless Population and Business Owners Alike

"Lisa Daugaard, a lawyer, saw a rare chance to develop a new approach to addressing homelessness that didn’t involve law enforcement. She’d already had success in getting officials to cooperate across siloed systems: In 2019, she won a MacArthur 'genius' award for helping to create a program originally called Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion, which has now been replicated in over 80 jurisdictions across the United States. Instead of re-incarcerating homeless people who typically already have long histories of minor arrests, police departments that participate in LEAD refer them to case management services. The program has an overall philosophy of harm reduction, which, in addition to securing shelter, focuses on improving health, rather than mandating abstinence from drugs and other risky behaviors. LEAD originated as a collaboration of public defenders, the police and prosecutors, who put aside differences to work on solutions." —Maia Szalavitz

"Peer-reviewed research published in 2017 by the University of Washington found a 39‌‌ percent reduction in felony charges for participants (a group of over 300 people suspected of low-level drug and sex work activity in downtown Seattle) in LEAD compared with controls and an 89‌‌ percent increase in the likelihood of being permanently housed for participants after they started case management." —Maia Szalavitz

"Ms. Daugaard and her colleagues created a program now known as JustCare. JustCare staff members, rather than police officers, would respond to urgent calls about encampments. After building trust with ‌‌local homeless people, the workers would move them into housing without strict abstinence requirements and then help clean up the site. The police would be contacted only as a last resort." —Maia Szalavitz

While many people who are homeless are genuinely struggling financially, there are others who are struggling emotionally and spending everything they receive on drugs—addictions are difficult to recover from.

Sometimes, there are homicides in homeless encampments, so improving the situation can be difficult work.

Tragically, a lot of these people feel abandoned and the annoyance they receive from residents who are housed—sometimes—simply rubs salt in already gaping emotional wounds.

That being said, it is essential that these individuals are housed and given food and water so that they can at least have the opportunity to get back on their feet—it's nearly impossible to think straight, look for a job, or even be respectful when you are starving.

"The work begins with no-strings offerings of items like food, water and clean needles‌‌. These regular visits help‌‌ demonstrate trustworthiness and defuse fear about coercion. Creativity is also a must: Conflicts arise over everything from open drug use to burning items for heat. Workers neutralize tense situations with humor and compassion and by recognizing that often bizarre behavior is driven by fundamental needs like hunger, thirst and exhaustion." —Maia Szalavitz

JustCare has been extremely effective.

"Between the fall of 2020 and this past spring, JustCare closed 14 encampments and placed over 400 people in hotels and other lodging. Of the 135 people who had not found permanent homes by March, about two-thirds have now done so and 21 percent are in various stages of getting the documents and the access to housing they need. Preliminary numbers suggest that results are superior or equivalent to other programs for keeping people with mental illness and addictions housed." —Maia Szalavitz

While this is excellent news and each and every person arguably deserves a warm meal in the evening and a roof over their head, critics argue that the program is too expensive.

"Critics’ main concern is cost. Seattle’s former mayor issued a report in 2021 saying that JustCare cost $127,376 annually per person housed. JustCare disputes this, claiming that its actual costs per person are approximately half of that or less, ‌‌and comparable to the yearly cost for incarceration plus arrest costs. Regardless, JustCare has won over the business and homeowner groups that typically strongly oppose such measures, like the Downtown Seattle Association and the Seattle Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce. Consequently, the state recently agreed to fund and expand the program." —Maia Szalavitz

Helping the homeless is—quite frankly—worth the cost: it's also expensive to have paying tenants in a dangerous area due to an encampment who are dissatisfied and want to leave.

It costs nearly $79,000 per year to incarcerate one person in Seattle, Washington.

This program is arguably more helpful: it actually allows people to recover, experience a minimum amount of comfort, and get back on their feet!

Unfortunately, politics has often gotten in the way of progress, but this should honestly be a partisan issue—everyone benefits from living in a place where they are fewer people sleeping on the pavement!