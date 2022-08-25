Opinion: Seattle Has Come Up with An Innovative Solution for the Homeless Population and Business Owners Alike

Daniella Cressman

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nYT3V_0hV8S4f300
Leroy_Skalstad

"Lisa Daugaard, a lawyer, saw a rare chance to develop a new approach to addressing homelessness that didn’t involve law enforcement. She’d already had success in getting officials to cooperate across siloed systems: In 2019, she won a MacArthur 'genius' award for helping to create a program originally called Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion, which has now been replicated in over 80 jurisdictions across the United States. Instead of re-incarcerating homeless people who typically already have long histories of minor arrests, police departments that participate in LEAD refer them to case management services. The program has an overall philosophy of harm reduction, which, in addition to securing shelter, focuses on improving health, rather than mandating abstinence from drugs and other risky behaviors. LEAD originated as a collaboration of public defenders, the police and prosecutors, who put aside differences to work on solutions." —Maia Szalavitz

Peer-reviewed research—published in 2017—indicated a 39% reduction in felony charges for participants and an 89% increase in their likelihood of being housed.

"Peer-reviewed research published in 2017 by the University of Washington found a 39‌‌ percent reduction in felony charges for participants (a group of over 300 people suspected of low-level drug and sex work activity in downtown Seattle) in LEAD compared with controls and an 89‌‌ percent increase in the likelihood of being permanently housed for participants after they started case management." —Maia Szalavitz

Ms. Daugaard and her colleagues have created a program known as JustCare, where staff members—not police officers!—respond to urgent calls about the encampments.

"Ms. Daugaard and her colleagues created a program now known as JustCare. JustCare staff members, rather than police officers, would respond to urgent calls about encampments. After building trust with ‌‌local homeless people, the workers would move them into housing without strict abstinence requirements and then help clean up the site. The police would be contacted only as a last resort." —Maia Szalavitz

While many people who are homeless are genuinely struggling financially, there are others who are struggling emotionally and spending everything they receive on drugs—addictions are difficult to recover from.

Sometimes, there are homicides in homeless encampments, so improving the situation can be difficult work.

Tragically, a lot of these people feel abandoned and the annoyance they receive from residents who are housed—sometimes—simply rubs salt in already gaping emotional wounds.

That being said, it is essential that these individuals are housed and given food and water so that they can at least have the opportunity to get back on their feet—it's nearly impossible to think straight, look for a job, or even be respectful when you are starving.

"The work begins with no-strings offerings of items like food, water and clean needles‌‌. These regular visits help‌‌ demonstrate trustworthiness and defuse fear about coercion. Creativity is also a must: Conflicts arise over everything from open drug use to burning items for heat. Workers neutralize tense situations with humor and compassion and by recognizing that often bizarre behavior is driven by fundamental needs like hunger, thirst and exhaustion." —Maia Szalavitz

JustCare has been extremely effective.

"Between the fall of 2020 and this past spring, JustCare closed 14 encampments and placed over 400 people in hotels and other lodging. Of the 135 people who had not found permanent homes by March, about two-thirds have now done so and 21 percent are in various stages of getting the documents and the access to housing they need. Preliminary numbers suggest that results are superior or equivalent to other programs for keeping people with mental illness and addictions housed." —Maia Szalavitz

While this is excellent news and each and every person arguably deserves a warm meal in the evening and a roof over their head, critics argue that the program is too expensive.

"Critics’ main concern is cost. Seattle’s former mayor issued a report in 2021 saying that JustCare cost $127,376 annually per person housed. JustCare disputes this, claiming that its actual costs per person are approximately half of that or less, ‌‌and comparable to the yearly cost for incarceration plus arrest costs. Regardless, JustCare has won over the business and homeowner groups that typically strongly oppose such measures, like the Downtown Seattle Association and the Seattle Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce. Consequently, the state recently agreed to fund and expand the program." —Maia Szalavitz

Helping the homeless is—quite frankly—worth the cost: it's also expensive to have paying tenants in a dangerous area due to an encampment who are dissatisfied and want to leave.

It costs nearly $79,000 per year to incarcerate one person in Seattle, Washington.

This program is arguably more helpful: it actually allows people to recover, experience a minimum amount of comfort, and get back on their feet!

Unfortunately, politics has often gotten in the way of progress, but this should honestly be a partisan issue—everyone benefits from living in a place where they are fewer people sleeping on the pavement!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 44

Published by

Canadian-American author writing about local politics, personal finance, & dining in Albuquerque.

Albuquerque, NM
7285 followers

More from Daniella Cressman

Jobs that Pay $20 per Hour Or More Are in High Demand

Disclaimer: This information is accurate and true to the best of my knowledge. Content is for informational or entertainment purposes only and does not substitute for personal counsel or professional advice in business, financial, legal, or technical matters.

Read full story
Albuquerque, NM

A Suspect Has Been Arrested in a Robbery & Fatal Shooting of a Pizzeria Owner

Homicide detectives have arrested the man who they say shot the owner of a pizzeria in Southeast Albuquerque during a robbery on Tuesday night. "Sylvan Alcachupas, 27, has been charged with murder, robbery and tampering with evidence." —Elise Kaplan.

Read full story

Inflation Is Now the Primary Concern for New Mexico Families

First, we had the pandemic, where the vast majority of us were stuck indoors for months on end. Now, we have inflation to contend with—the price of groceries and gasoline has skyrocketed.

Read full story
4 comments

The U.S. Has Cleared Updated COVID Boosters Targeting the Newest Variants

"The U.S. on Wednesday authorized its first update to COVID-19 vaccines, booster doses that target today’s most common omicron strain. Shots could begin within days." —Lauran Neergaard.

Read full story

This Is the Last Week to Obtain Free COVID-19 Tests

Disclaimer: This information is accurate and true to the best of my knowledge. Content is for informational or entertainment purposes only and does not substitute for personal counsel or professional advice in business, financial, legal, or technical matters.

Read full story
Albuquerque, NM

The Police Shot & Killed a Man during a Westside Confrontation

"A little after 11 p.m. Sunday Albuquerque police officers shot and killed a man during 'some kind of confrontation' at a West Side gas station." —Elise Kaplan & Aubrey Hovey.

Read full story
6 comments
Santa Fe, NM

Opinion: Santa Fe's Delayed Veteran Banners Will Go Up Next Week

"Santa Fe’s popular veteran banners will line city streets after months of delay." —Sean P. Thomas. There has been a prolonged back-and-forth about where to hang veteran banners in Santa Fe, New Mexico—and when they will be hung.

Read full story
3 comments

Opinion: New Mexico Voters Are Divided on Abortion Restrictions

Abortion has long been a contentious issue: on one hand, it seems incredibly unfair to take away the life of an unborn child who could have become a lawyer or the president of the United States if they had been given the chance to.

Read full story
15 comments
Albuquerque, NM

The APD Is Investigating Two Pedestrian Crashes—One Fatal

There were two crashes in Albuquerque on Sunday. One person was severely injured and the other died. One was walking on I-40 when she was hit. The other ran out in front of a vehicle.

Read full story
1 comments

New Mexico Companies Will Benefit from the New Law

The Inflation Reduction Act authorizes $370 billion in new federal incentives and investment in clean energy. "The new Inflation Reduction Act, which President Joe Biden signed into law on Aug. 16, authorizes $370 billion in new federal incentives and investment in clean-energy technologies across the board. That includes everything from wind and solar development to deployment of new energy storage technologies, electric vehicles and energy-efficiency upgrades for homes and buildings." —Kevin Robinson-Avila.

Read full story
7 comments
Albuquerque, NM

A Woman Has Been Charged in Over 12 Burglaries

An Albuquerque woman has been charged with more than twelve burglaries of nail salons, cafes, and other businesses around the city. "Kellie Shugart, 40, is charged with more than a dozen counts each of commercial burglary, larceny from $250 to over $2,500, criminal damage to property and conspiracy as well as three counts of tampering with evidence in the incidents that spanned from May 7 to Aug. 3." —Matthew Reisen.

Read full story
8 comments
Albuquerque, NM

Two People Have Been Killed in a Sunday Morning Shooting

“The ordinary response to atrocities to banish them from consciousness. Certain violations of the social compact are too terrible to utter aloud: this is the meaning of the word unspeakable. Atrocities, however, refuse to be buried. Equally as powerful as the desire to deny atrocities is the conviction that denial does not work. Folk wisdom is filled with ghosts who refuse to rest in their graves until their stories are told. Murder will out. Remembering and telling the truth about terrible events are prerequisites both for the restoration of the social order and for the healing of individual victims." —Judith Lewis Herman.

Read full story
5 comments
Albuquerque, NM

An Albuquerque Woman Has Been Accused of Stealing $175,000 from Her Former Employer

"An Albuquerque woman is accused of embezzling over $175,000 from her former employer." —The New Mexican. Lisa Martinez—aged 61—is facing a second-degree felony of embezzlement: a criminal complaint was filed earlier this month by the Santa Fe County Magistrate Court.

Read full story
17 comments

Restaurant & Hotel Employment Is Exceeding Pre-Pandemic Levels

"Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s office says the number of people employed in the leisure and hospitality industries exceeds the pre-pandemic level, and the number of restaurants also is higher than before COVID-19 crippled eateries around the state." —Robert Nott.

Read full story
Las Vegas, NM

Las Vegas, New Mexico Is Struggling with Post-Fire Water Pollution

"A sense of urgency could be felt in the flurry of activity around a pumping station as the loud, repetitive beep of heavy equipment punctuated the hurried pace. Amid the hubbub, supervisors quietly cheered the arrival of a large, four-way pipe connector — a simple but vital piece in the treatment system the crew was installing to boost this mountain community’s drinking water supply that otherwise will run out in a few weeks. Ashy sediment and other debris have washed into the Gallinas River, the area’s main water source, from the colossal burn scar left by the largest wildfire in New Mexico’s recorded history." —Scott Wyland.

Read full story
4 comments

Opinion: According to the Affidavit, the Documents Found at Mar-a-Lago Could Compromise Human Intelligence Sources

"The Justice Department’s search of former President Donald J. Trump’s Florida home was spurred by the discovery that he had retained a trove of highly classified material that included documents related to the use of 'clandestine human sources' in intelligence gathering, according to a redacted version of the affidavit used to obtain the search warrant." —Glenn Thrush, Alan Feuer, and Maggie Haberman.

Read full story
215 comments
Santa Fe, NM

The Gay Rodeo Is Returning to Santa Fe, New Mexico for Its 30th Year

The rough and tumble rodeo scene is not for the faint of heart: the riding and roping contests embody the spirit of the Wild West, but many of these activities are dangerous and require an enormous amount of skill.

Read full story
34 comments

Opinion: What Is the Ethereum Merge & What Does It Mean for Crypto Investors?

Disclaimer: This information is accurate and true to the best of my knowledge. Content is for informational or entertainment purposes only and does not substitute for personal counsel or professional advice in business, financial, legal, or technical matters.

Read full story

Men's Minimum Salary Expectations Are $24,000 Higher Than Women's

Disclaimer: This information is accurate and true to the best of my knowledge. Content is for informational or entertainment purposes only and does not substitute for personal counsel or professional advice in business, financial, legal, or technical matters.

Read full story
3 comments

1.6 Million Tax Payers Are Getting Surprise Refunds from the IRS!

Disclaimer: This information is accurate and true to the best of my knowledge. Content is for informational or entertainment purposes only and does not substitute for personal counsel or professional advice in business, financial, legal, or technical matters.

Read full story
3 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy