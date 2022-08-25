Monsoon Rain Causes Flooding throughout Dexter, New Mexico

Dexter, New Mexico is experiencing extreme flooding due to the monsoon rains.

Chief Justin Powell of Dexter Fire and Rescue told KOAT that the water is around a mile wide in some parts and approximately 30 to 40 feet deep.

Powell anticipates that the water will not recede until Monday.

"What we're dealing with right now, this water is literally in no hurry. It's snail speed. It's here to stay for a while...I don't expect this water to really recede and go down for probably through the weekend. From where we at right now, it'll work its way further south to Hagerman and then Lake Arthur and they put some new warnings out today." —Chief Justin Powell

The Chief also said the floods would likely impact roads, although it could be a lot worse.

"It's going to probably cause some issues on some roads. They'll have to come out and look at it because of the fact that it's wet so long, the asphalt is going to start picking up and it's going to ruin some of that. But it could be a lot worse." —Justin Powell

Powell has warned drivers not to drive on flooded roads.

This flood is extremely dangerous and is carrying a lot of debris along with rattlesnakes.

"What is the water carrying with it? Logs, other debris, trash, rattlesnakes. Rattlesnakes have been an issue with this particular flood. Yesterday I was watching as water was running in, coming down some of the roads here. I was out yesterday just watching the mice and the rats running down the roads...You wouldn't really think the rodents and things are out, but it's really displaced a lot of wildlife and a lot of varmints, animals and things like that." —Justin Powell