Opinion: The IRS Is Reviewing Its Security—It's Facing a Slew of Conspiracy Theories

"The Internal Revenue Service, which has been under sustained attack by Republican lawmakers and conservative outlets, is undertaking a 'comprehensive' review of its security amid threats to the tax agency and its employees." —Deborah B. Solomon

The IRS Commissioner—Charles P. Rettig—has cited numerous false social media claims and a slew of misinformation as the agency's reason for ensuring that the appropriate security measures are in place— Many threats have been directed at the IRS and its employees.

"..the agency is conducting a review of 'existing safety and security measures' at its operations nationwide and has 'increased engagement' with law enforcement and security agencies." —Deborah B. Solomon

The threats to the IRS are not random: they have spiked in the wake of a Democrat-backed bill giving the tax collector $80 billion to help them crack down on individuals trying to cheat the system.

"Misinformation and conspiracy theories about the agency have proliferated in the wake of a Democrat-backed bill that gives the tax collector an additional $80 billion to help crack down on tax cheats. The legislation, which President Biden signed into law last week, is intended to help the agency hire more than 80,000 employees, upgrade antiquated technology systems and improve its ability to respond to taxpayers." —Deborah B. Solomon

President Joe Biden and Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen have made it clear that the additional personnel would not lead to increased scrutiny towards those earning less than $400,000 per year—the law is intended to target rich tax dodgers.

"Mr. Biden and Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen have promised that the additional personnel will not result in increased scrutiny or audits of anyone making less than $400,000 per year. Ms. Yellen, in a memo last week to Mr. Rettig, mapped out her top priorities for the agency and reiterated that it must focus on rich tax dodgers and corporate tax evasion." —Deborah B. Solomon

This funding has drawn a multitude of conspiracy theorists out of the woodwork—some of which include Republican members of Congress—about the threat that they believe middle-class Americans will face.

"...the funding has spawned a host of unfounded conspiracy theories — including from Republican members of Congress — about the threat that mom-and-pop shops and middle-class Americans will now face from an emboldened tax collector. Social media is awash in claims that the new agents will be heavily armed, despite the fact that just 1 percent of the new employees would be working in jobs that require carrying guns. That has not stopped elected members of Congress from fanning spurious claims." —Deborah B. Solomon

Many conspiracy theorists are painting a picture of the IRS as an agency filled to the brim with a bunch of individuals carrying guns who might be out to kill small business owners...

"Senator Charles E. Grassley of Iowa, a Republican on the Senate Finance Committee, warned Fox News viewers this month that the new I.R.S. agents might be coming with loaded 'AK-15s' and 'ready to shoot some small-business person in Iowa.' Other Republican lawmakers have cautioned that more I.R.S. agents will result in more audits of small-business owners and middle-class Americans, despite the administration’s pledge. Ms. Yellen, writing on Twitter on Tuesday afternoon, said the safety of I.R.S. employees is a 'top priority.'" —Deborah B. Solomon

These theories are unfounded.

While I disagree with taxing the wealthy so significantly, I think this sort of behavior is unwarranted.