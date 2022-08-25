Opinion: Biden Says He Had 'Zero' Notice of the FBI's Search of Trump's Mar-a-Lago Estate

The FBI's search of Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate—where they uncovered hundreds upon hundreds of classified documents!—has been in the headlines for days.

The former President has made one questionable argument after another.

His latest? President Joe Biden had actually directed the FBI to search his home as part of some political ploy...

Even though—as per usual—Mr. Trump had absolutely no evidence to substantiate his claim—President Biden has made it abundantly clear that he had absolutely nothing to do with the search!

"President Biden emphatically denied Wednesday that he had any advance notice of the Federal Bureau of Investigation search conducted at the Florida home of former President Donald Trump that turned up hundreds of pages of highly classified documents." —David Knowles

A Fox news reporter asked Biden just how much advance notice he had of the Mar-a-Lago search after the President detailed his plan to cancel student loan debt, insinuating that he had somehow been trying to get Mr. Trump into legal trouble.

Biden responded that he had zero advance notice.

"I didn't have any advance notice — none, zero, not one single bit. Thank you." —President Joe Biden

Meanwhile, Trump is up to his usual antics...

He posted his supposed feelings about the situation on his social media platform, and quite a few of his shockingly loyal supporters have fallen for his arguments hook, line, and sinker.

"The White House stated strongly that they were NOT INVOLVED, and knew absolutely nothing about, the political Witch Hunt going on with me, & that they didn't know anything at all about the Break-In of Mar-a-Lago. This was strongly reiterated again & again. WRONG!...Remember, these are the people who spied on my campaign, denied it, & got caught. Through the great reporting of John Solomon (Fake Pulitzer Prize?), documents reveal they knew everything, in fact led the charge - a political NO, NO!" —Donald Trump

If you are curious, John Solomon is a conservative, Trump-aligned journalist and his pieces are arguably opinion pieces.

Ironically, the letter has done nothing except put Mr. Trump in more hot water!

"Trump's allies homed in on one passage that they concluded proved that the Biden administration had been tipped off months in advance that a raid of Mar-a-Lago was in the works. In the passage, Steidel Wall writes that she at one point sought guidance from the White House counsel's office. 'On April 11, 2022, the White House Counsel's Office affirming a request from the Department of Justice supported by an FBI letterhead memorandum formally transmitted a request that NARA provide the FBI access to the 15 boxes for its review within seven days,' [Debra Steidel Wall] wrote. Yet in the very same letter, Steidel Wall makes clear that the White House counsel's office and Biden himself had deferred to her given the politically charged circumstances of the negotiations to retrieve and inspect the documents Trump is accused of improperly taking to Florida." —David Knowles

The truth is that the letter indicates President Biden decided not to get involved, but what has arguably drawn more attention is the mention—in that same letter— that Mr. Trump was in possession of over 700 classified documents.

"The Counsel to the President has informed me that, in light of the particular circumstances presented here, President Biden defers to my determination, in consultation with the Assistant Attorney General for the Office of Legal Counsel, regarding whether or not I should uphold the former President's purported 'protective assertion of executive privilege...'" —Debra Steidel Wall

In an August 11 news conference, Attorney General Merrick Garland said he had personally approved the decision to seek a search warrant pertaining to this matter.

"[I have] personally approved the decision to seek a search warrant in this matter. Faithful adherence to the rule of law is the bedrock principle of the Justice Department and of our democracy...Upholding the rule of law means applying the law evenly, without fear or favor. Under my watch, that is precisely what the Justice Department is doing." —Attorney General Merrick Garland