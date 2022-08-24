Biden Will Cancel $10,000 in Student Loan Debt for Borrowers Earning Less than $125,000 per Year

Many have been eagerly awaiting President Joe Biden's decision on student loan forgiveness, and he has finally made his plan known: $10,000 in student loan debt will be canceled for borrowers earning less than $125,000 per year.

In addition, President Biden extended the pandemic-era pause on loan payments until the end of this year.

The President also announced that those with undergraduate loans will be able to cap their payments at 5% of their monthly income—This change could significantly reduce bills for millions of borrowers.

Unfortunately, the timing of this relief is uncertain: many are concerned that it will exacerbate inflation before the midterm elections and Mr. Biden's plan will likely face some legal challenges.

Many Americans are in favor of President Biden's plan, saying that it will likely address the economic racial disparities in the United States and help nearly 45 million people pay off their debts.

On the other hand, opponents argue that widespread debt forgiveness is deeply unfair to those who paid for their college education out of their own pocket, working long hours to earn their degrees.

Additionally, Republicans—as well as some Democrats—argue that President Biden's plan would put more spending money in the hands of consumers, which could heighten inflation even further!

"Across the United States, 45 million people owe $1.6 trillion for federal loans taken out for college — more than they owe on car loans, credit cards or any consumer debt other than mortgages. Many Democrats have argued that debt forgiveness is necessary to address racial disparities in the economy. But critics say widespread debt forgiveness is unfair to those who tightened their belts to pay for college, and Republicans and some Democrats contend that it will add to inflation by giving consumers more money to spend." —Zolan Kanno-Youngs, Stacey Kowley, and Jim Tankersly

In an effort to address these concerns—at least partially—the White House will provide targeted relief directed solely at earners in a specific income range.

"The White House sought to address those economic concerns by targeting relief, which will be available only to borrowers earning less than $125,000 a year or households earning less than $250,000. The administration contends that 90 percent of the relief will go to households earning $75,000 a year or less." —Zolan Kanno-Youngs, Stacey Kowley, and Jim Tankersly

Students who received Pell grants will be eligible for an additional $10,000 of debt forgiveness.

