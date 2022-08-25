Opinion: Trump Is Now Scrambling for an Effective Strategy—He Is No Longer Protected by the Presidency!

Daniella Cressman
"Facing serious legal peril in the documents investigation, the former president has turned to his old playbook of painting himself as persecuted amid legal and political stumbles." —Maggie Haberman, Glenn Thrush, & Alan Feuer

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47xlkl_0hTaDOgG00
905513

Recently, over 300 classified documents were found to be in Trump's possession. The discovery of 11 sets of these documents was the result of the Mar-a-Lago search—multiple top-secret records had been found several times before that, and multiple requests have been made for the former President to return them.

Donald Trump has claimed, inaccurately, that these documents have been declassified, even though their status would not affect the potential crimes associated with his behavior.

Mr. Trump has also stated executive privilege as a reason for him to maintain possession of this classified information—Given that he is no longer the President of the United States, Trump's claim of executive privilege is a deeply complex and controversial one: executive privilege is not an absolute power even for current presidents.

It's no secret that the former President claimed the 2020 election was rigged, resulting in what many have termed an insurrection, and it seems as though he is still acting as if he has the power of the leader of the free world and never had to step down—assuming he still has quite a few privileges he no longer does.

While Trump has said he has a strong legal team, his is a particularly difficult case to argue given that he has potentially violated three federal laws, and that's on top of every other scandal he's been involved in!

Additionally, Mr. Trump does not have access to the same lawyers he did when he was in the White House.

"Former President Donald J. Trump is going into battle in the documents investigation without the experienced lawyers who were at his disposal when he was in the White House." —Maggie Haberman, Glenn Thrush, & Alan Feuer

The former President has framed the FBI search of his Mar-a-Lago estate as an "attack" and an invasion of his privacy. Many of his supporters are up arms, claiming that the FBI should be defunded!

Mr. Trump has managed to collect an enormous amount of money from his supporters by playing the victim once again.

Nonetheless, these documents represent the biggest legal threat the former President has faced in years.

When he was the leader of the free world, he could get away with more, but now it seems that he has nowhere to hide—he is no longer cloaked by the protection of the presidency!

"Mr. Trump has projected his usual bravado, and raised millions of dollars online from outraged supporters, since federal agents descended on the property more than two weeks ago and carted off boxloads of material including highly classified documents. But something is different this time — and the errant court filing offered a glimpse into the confusion and uncertainty the investigation has exposed inside Mr. Trump’s camp. The documents investigation represents the greatest legal threat Mr. Trump has faced in years, and he is going into the battle shorn of the protective infrastructure and constitutional armor of the presidency." —Maggie Haberman, Glenn Thrush, & Alan Feuer

Trump, with his usual bravado, has claimed that he has an excellent legal team behind him, but the reality is that it was likely a struggle for the man to hire more lawyers after all of the legal trouble he's gotten himself into over the years, and the ones he has managed to hire have varying levels of experience.

"The documents investigation represents the greatest legal threat Mr. Trump has faced in years, and he is going into the battle shorn of the protective infrastructure and constitutional armor of the presidency. After years of burning through lawyers, he has struggled to hire new ones, and has a small group of lawyers of varying experience." —Maggie Haberman, Glenn Thrush, & Alan Feuer

In short, Mr. Trump's prospects in this case look rather dismal.

"[Trump] is facing a Justice Department he no longer controls, run by a by-the-book attorney general, Merrick B. Garland, who has pursued various investigations into Mr. Trump methodically and quietly. Mr. Trump is serving as his own communications director and strategic adviser, seeking tactical political and in-the-moment public relations victories, sometimes at the risk of stumbling into substantive legal missteps." —Maggie Haberman, Glenn Thrush, & Alan Feuer

On late Monday, when one of Trump's allies publicized a letter the National Archives had sent to Mr. Trump's legal team in an effort to claim President Joe Biden played a role in the case, it only resulted in making Mr. Trump's situation even direr.

Although Mr. Trump and his lawyers have been spreading rumors that President Biden has been ordering all of these investigations, there is absolutely no evidence to back up their arguments!

"One example came late on Monday, when a conservative writer allied with Mr. Trump made public a letter that the National Archives had sent to Mr. Trump’s legal team in May. Spun by Mr. Trump and his allies as evidence that President Biden had played a role in the case after saying he was not involved, the letter confirmed information damaging to the former president’s case, including that Mr. Trump had retained more than 700 pages of documents with classification markings, including some at the most restricted level." —Maggie Haberman, Glenn Thrush, & Alan Feuer

Right now, things are not looking good for The Donald.

"On Tuesday, the judge handling the Trump legal team’s request for the appointment of a special master to review the documents seized from Mar-a-Lago came back with some pointed questions. Judge Aileen M. Cannon, who was appointed by Mr. Trump, asked the lawyers to respond by Friday about whether she even had jurisdiction to hear Mr. Trump’s request, and what precisely his motion was asking her to do. This came hours after Judge Cannon informed the lawyers about their basic paperwork mistake. A Trump spokesman later showed stamped filings showing their paperwork had been accepted." —Maggie Haberman, Glenn Thrush, & Alan Feuer

Unfortunately, Mr. Trump continues to claim that this entire investigation—along with many others—is merely part of a political scheme in which he is being unfairly targeted.

"...as has become standard operating practice in Mr. Trump’s world, the primary focus there is not about legal claims, or even political ones, but the state of mind of the man at the center of the crisis. He feels other people’s actions toward him haven’t gotten enough attention, some of his advisers say privately, regardless of whether the facts actually bear out his grievances." —Maggie Haberman, Glenn Thrush, & Alan Feuer

All of these legitimate concerns and investigations are merely fabricated hoaxes created by the "Radical Left" in the eyes of Mr. Trump and many of his allies...

“The Democrats have spent seven years fabricating hoaxes and witch hunts against President Trump, and the recent unprecedented and unnecessary raid is just another example of exactly that.” —Taylor Budowich (spokesperson for Donald Trump)

Believe it or not, Trump has a relatively methodical and thought-out approach to coping with his seemingly never-ending political and legal troubles—it appears to be quite calculated!

"...demonize investigators, intimidate allies to keep them from straying, paint himself as persecuted and depict every criticism as a political witch hunt — was Mr. Trump’s go-to strategy to discredit the investigation into his 2016 campaign’s possible ties to Russia, and in his first impeachment trial." —Maggie Haberman, Glenn Thrush, & Alan Feuer

Despite Mr. Trump's efforts to sway the public narrative in his favor, this case will be an extremely difficult one for him to win, given how serious the potential crimes are and how much evidence there is against his unsubstantiated arguments.

"...even as he fuels outrage in sympathetic media outlets and tries to turn attention to Mr. Biden and the so-called deep state, Mr. Trump is to some extent walking on the phantom limbs of his expired presidency, claiming executive privilege still applies to him even though he’s out of office and maintaining he had a sweeping, standing order to declassify some documents, which his aides have declined to produce." —Maggie Haberman, Glenn Thrush, & Alan Feuer

To make matters worse, Trump has vocally opposed Hillary Clinton for eerily similar behavior, although his response to the situation is arguably much more reckless than hers was.

"If the investigation into Mr. Trump’s possible connection with Russia was convoluted or hard for Americans to grasp, this one is not. The documents inquiry is about boxes of papers, storerooms, souvenirs and 'top secret' stamps — the kind of identifiable items that Mr. Trump has weaponized to bludgeon opponents, akin to Hillary Clinton’s private email server or Hunter Biden’s laptop." —Maggie Haberman, Glenn Thrush, & Alan Feuer

There are also concerns that Mr. Trump and his associates may have obstructed the inquiry.

"The documents investigation is also about whether Mr. Trump or his associates may have obstructed the inquiry, according to court papers filed with the search warrant." —Maggie Haberman, Glenn Thrush, & Alan Feuer

Despite his false claims and apparent bravado in the public eye, some have acknowledged that the former President has confessed that he is terrified behind closed doors.

"...despite the bravura, Mr. Trump has betrayed anxiety in private conversations about where this is all leading, people who have spoken to him say." —Maggie Haberman, Glenn Thrush, & Alan Feuer

Sometimes, Mr. Trump makes decisions on his own without consulting those who are on his team, which often leads to miscommunications.

"It is possible that Mr. Trump is the only one who knows what material he took with him from the White House. His concentric circles of political advisers, several layers deep when he held power, are also shrinking. Mr. Trump is thinly staffed as he sits at his private club at Bedminster, N.J., or at Trump Tower in New York City for the summer, and sometimes makes decisions without keeping his close advisers in the know. To that point, few of Mr. Trump’s advisers appeared to have been aware that Mr. Solomon was publicizing the letter that the archives had sent to Evan Corcoran, one of Mr. Trump’s lawyers. Many of them acknowledged that they had learned of it when reporters began reaching out after Mr. [John] Solomon made it public." —Maggie Haberman, Glenn Thrush, & Alan Feuer

