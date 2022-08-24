The U.S. Will Send $3 Billion to Ukraine—The War Has Hit Six Months

“… we must sustain our support for Ukraine over the long term so that Ukraine prevails as a sovereign, independent nation.” —NATO Secretary-General Jen Stoltenberg

"As Russia’s war on Ukraine drags on, U.S. security assistance is shifting to a longer-term campaign that will likely keep more American military troops in Europe into the future, including imminent plans to announce an additional roughly $3 billion in aid to train and equip Ukrainian forces to fight for years to come, U.S. officials said." —Lolita. C. Baldor and Matthew Lee

The Russo-Ukrainian War has dragged on for months now.

We've all been wondering when it might stop—if it will ever stop.

The U.S. is now sending a massive amount of aid to Ukraine and planning to keep American troops in Europe longer into the future.

This war could continue for years to come.

"U.S. officials told the Associated Press the package is expected to be announced Wednesday, the day the war hits the sixmonth mark and Ukraine celebrates its independence day. The money will fund contracts for drones, weapons and other equipment that may not see the battlefront for a year or two, they said." —Lolita. C. Baldor and Matthew Lee

It's possible that the total of the aid package could change, but only slightly.

"The total of the aid package — being provided under the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative — could change overnight, but likely not by much." —Lolita. C. Baldor and Matthew Lee

Earlier shipments were directed at meeting Ukraine's short-term needs, but these funds are aimed at helping the country long-term.

"Unlike most previous packages, the new funds are aimed largely at helping Ukraine secure its medium- to long-term defense posture, according to officials. Earlier shipments have focused on Ukraine’s more immediate needs for weapons and ammunition, and involved materiel the Pentagon has in stock and can ship in short order." —Lolita. C. Baldor and Matthew Lee

The aid is America's way of indicating that it plans to maintain its support for Ukraine.

"In addition to providing longer-term assistance for Ukraine’s potential future defense needs, the new package is meant to reassure Ukrainian officials that the U.S. intends to keep up its support, regardless of the day-to-day back-and-forth of the conflict, the officials said. NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg noted the more extended focus Tuesday as he reaffirmed the alliance’s support for the conflict-torn country." —Lolita. C. Baldor and Matthew Lee

The war paints a dismal picture of the area: it has slowed to a grind as combat strikes are traded with only small advances in the east and south.

Thousands of troops on both sides have been killed and injured.

Russia's bombardment of cities has resulted in the deaths of countless civilians.

"Six months after Russia invaded, the war has slowed to a grind as both sides trade combat strikes, and small advances in the east and south. Thousands of troops on both sides have been killed and injured, and Russia’s bombardment of cities has killed countless innocent civilians." —Lolita. C. Baldor and Matthew Lee

Many fear that Russia will intensify its attacks on civilian infrastructure.

"There are fears that Russia will intensify attacks on civilian infrastructure and government facilities in Ukraine ahead of the independence holiday and the six-month anniversary of the invasion. Late Monday, the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine and the State Department issued a new security alert that repeated a call for Americans to leave Ukraine. Other NATO allies are also marking the independence day with new aid announcements." —Lolita. C. Baldor and Matthew Lee

Germany and Canada are also providing aid to Ukraine.

"German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said his country is providing nearly $500 million in aid, the German news agency dpa reported. The funding must still be approved by parliament and some won’t be delivered until next year. Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced $3.85 million for two Ukraine projects namely about $2.9 million for ongoing development of Ukraine’s national police force and other emergency services, and about $950,000 to help advise Ukraine’s defense ministry." —Lolita. C. Baldor and Matthew Lee

So far, the U.S. has provided $10.6 billion in aid to Ukraine.

"To date, the U.S. has provided about $10.6 billion in military aid to Ukraine since August 2021. U.S. defense leaders may also expand training for Ukrainian troops, and for militaries on Europe’s eastern and southern flanks that feel most threatened by Russia’s aggression." —Lolita. C. Baldor and Matthew Lee