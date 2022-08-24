Opinion: Taxing the Wealthy Is Not an Effective Solution

It is no secret that there is a major wealth gap in the United States of America, with the fortunate few doing exceptionally well while the rest of us suffer, but taxing the wealthy will not actually help the situation.

First of all, the wealthy are well-versed in finances, investing, etcetera, so they'll likely find some sort of loophole eventually anyways—they might just have a few additional business expenses right around tax season, for instance.

Secondly, quite a few wealthy individuals are set on helping others and spreading their resources around—which literally benefits an enormous amount of people.

Of course, there are also a lot of rich individuals who are disgustingly selfish, but it's important not to judge someone too harshly for their economic circumstances, especially if you don't know them personally.

The truth is that a lot of rich folks don't have as much money as they'd like to after paying taxes to actually help people—directly.

Thirdly, it's arguable that too many tax dollars go towards questionable infrastructure. Your views on this will likely depend on your political party and what you think is worth investing in.

While I do understand why people may harbor resentment—or even jealousy—for wealthy individuals, I think the solution is to influence the politicians by voting for what you actually believe in and where you want to see progress made in other areas.

Most rich people will find a way to spend less money on taxes or simply move to a state with no income tax—they'll maneuver their way out of paying taxes that are arguably inordinately high; they almost always do.

Additionally, they've often worked quite hard for their money and deserve to hold onto more of it, especially if their mission is to help others!