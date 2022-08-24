Opinion: Implement These Strategies If You Think You Might Get Laid Off Soon!

Disclaimer: This information is accurate and true to the best of my knowledge. Content is for informational or entertainment purposes only and does not substitute for personal counsel or professional advice in business, financial, legal, or technical matters.

Financial experts are arguing about whether we are already in a recession or we will be in one soon, inflation is at a 40-year high, and quite a few companies have announced that they are going to cut staff for one reason or another—it never hurts to be prepared, just in case!

"Even as unemployment is near record lows, it may feel like layoffs are everywhere. The tech sector is struggling, and major companies like Wayfair, Best Buy, Walmart, Oracle, Apple, Victoria’s Secret and Ford have said they will cut staff. That’s likely only the beginning. New data from an August survey conducted by consulting firm PwC found that roughly half of executives and board members said their companies are reducing their overall headcount, or have a plan to do so. Another 52% said they have instituted a hiring freeze, and 44% said they’re rescinding job offers." —Sarah Hansen

UPDATE YOUR RESUME

It's always a good idea to update your resume as you move through life and gain more experience—taking the time to do this will likely help you stand out amongst the competition if you end up having to look for a new job!

"No matter where you are in your career, it’s pretty unlikely that you’ll ever navigate the hiring process without needing a resume at some point — even if it’s just as a formality. Scott Dobroski, Vice President of Corporate Communications at job search site Indeed, tells Money that making sure your resume is up to date is the single most important step to prepare for an unexpected layoff and job search..." —Sarah Hansen

CHECK IN WITH YOUR NETWORK

If you have friends or colleagues who are in the know about new opportunities, now is the time to network—you might just land yourself an excellent job from a friend of a friend!

"Not everybody loves networking, but it’s a common way to get a job. Now is the time to start checking in with your former colleagues, friends and industry contacts. You might even hear about open roles before they’re posted publicly. While you’re at it, Dobroski says this is also a great time to expand your circle by joining professional organizations and industry groups, whether virtually or in person. You might make new connections that lead to job offers down the road." —Sarah Hansen

SEARCH JOBS YOU MIGHT BE INTERESTED IN

It never hurts to take a look at the jobs you might be interested in—in the best-case scenario, you could find a freelancing gig you love and have additional income. In the worst-case scenario, you'll have a clear path forward if you happen to get laid off.

BUILD UP YOUR EMERGENCY FUND

If you don't already have an emergency fund, it's probably a good idea to set aside at least a few hundred dollars every month for one. If you do, you might want to bulk it up a bit—just to be safe.

"It’s always a good idea to have an emergency fund — enough cash to cover somewhere between three and six months of expenses socked away in a savings account for a rainy day. If you suspect a layoff is coming your way, it’s time to check in on those savings." —Sarah Hansen

Some people save 12 months' worth of expenses, which is arguably ideal—especially if you are a freelancer who is regularly dealing with unpredictable income.

You can also trim costs if necessary. It is also a good idea to invest so that you can earn a bit of passive income.

"It's never too late to start saving for emergencies or to boost the savings you have. Are there any expenses you can trim from your budget, like streaming subscriptions or gym memberships? Divert that money to savings. Can you afford to set aside a few extra dollars from your current paychecks? Even a small amount can help." —Sarah Hansen

CONSIDER YOUR JOB'S BENEFITS

One way to prepare for the possibility of being laid off is to study your employer's policies when it comes to severance pay and the like.

"Your employer may have severance benefits in place. It’s not a bad idea to do some quiet digging to understand what policies will apply to you before you need them. You should also make sure you understand your state’s unemployment insurance policy and the requirements you’ll have to meet to collect unemployment payments." —Sarah Hansen

DON'T PANIC!

Getting laid off can be scary, even though it isn't your fault—the company is simply having to cut back for one reason or another.

While it can be terrifying to suddenly lose a salary, it's important to remember that you do have other options—even if you don't want to work a 9-5 and would prefer to freelance —and it will likely be easier to take this blow if you are prepared ahead of time with a solid emergency fund and a game plan for the direction you want to go in!

In the meantime, it's probably best to go above and beyond at work and be extra nice to your boss so that you can get an excellent recommendation letter in the event that you have to switch jobs.