Opinion: Attorneys Are Appealing the Conviction of 'JB' White

"Attorneys for a Santa Fe teen sentenced to life in prison for the 2020 fatal shooting of high school basketball standout Fedonta 'JB' White are appealing his conviction. A statement filed Monday with the state Supreme Court on behalf of Estevan Montoya, convicted of first-degree murder in White’s death in May, cites 'irregularities … and cumulative error throughout the trial' as the basis for the appeal." —Phaedra Haywood

"The filing says state District Judge T. Glenn Ellington erred when he failed to grant Montoya’s request for a change of venue, which had sought to move the trial to a place where White was less well known." —Phaedra Haywood

White was a popular basketball star in the state of New Mexico.

"White, who played three years at Santa Fe High School, was one of the city’s best-known athletes in recent history and only a few weeks from attending the University of New Mexico on a basketball scholarship. His death stunned sports fans throughout the state who had yearned for a home-grown star to lead the Lobos’ men’s program." —Phaedra Haywood

"The judge further denied Montoya a fair trial by refusing to give jurors the option of finding the defendant had killed White in self-defense — or the option of finding him guilty of a lesser offense of voluntary manslaughter, the appeal says. In so doing, the appeal says, the judge was 'usurping the fact finders view of the evidence and supplanting his own interpretation of those facts when there was abundant evidence of both physical and scientific evidence that sufficient provocation existed and self-defense was present and presented to the jury.' Ellington determined there wasn’t enough evidence of self-defense presented at the trial to give the jury the option of finding Montoya had committed justifiable homicide." —Phaedra Haywood

"The judge told jurors they had the option of finding Montoya guilty or not guilty of first-degree murder — based either on the theory of premeditated murder or depraved-mind murder — or a lesser offense of second-degree murder." —Phaedra Haywood

"The jury agreed unanimously to convict Montoya of first-degree murder. Jurors also convicted Montoya of tampering with evidence, unlawful carrying of a handgun and negligent use of a deadly weapon, based on allegations he disposed of the murder weapon, which was never found." —Phaedra Haywood

"Montoya, then 16, shot White, then 18, at a house party in Chupadero on Aug. 1, 2020. Multiple witnesses testified at Montoya’s trial in May the two boys exchanged words in a confrontation immediately before Montoya shot White, and White had been seen chasing Montoya before Montoya fired his gun." —Phaedra Haywood

The appeal reads, in part:

“In spite of the fact that the defendant was running away from the victim and that the defendant feared death or great bodily harm … the Court denied the self-defense instruction...The Court stated there was no reasonable basis for the defendant to believe he was in danger of great bodily harm...[Montoya] testified he was familiar with the victim’s athletic ability and feared that he would have been seriously injured if he was caught by the victim.” —Phaedra Haywood

"State prosecutors had presented jurors with two theories of first-degree murder — willful and intentional and depraved mind — according to the appeal. Depraved mind refers to a charge that accuses a defendant of acting with utter disregard for human life." —Phaedra Haywood

“'They are conflicting theories but the court below found probable cause on both theories without any evidence regarding willful and intentional and no evidence that [Montoya] fired a shot at or into the crowd,' attorneys Dan Marlowe and Ben Ortega argue in the appeal. Marlowe could not be reached for comment." —Phaedra Haywood

"There was conflicting testimony during the trial over the physical positioning of the teens at the time Montoya fired the fatal shot. Several witnesses said Montoya stopped running, turned, aimed and shot White point-blank. But Montoya testified 'the victim swung on him and that he drew his gun and fired in an effort to stop the attack,' the appeal says. 'He drew and fired without actually seeing the victim but shot around his arm at the person chasing him.'" —Phaedra Haywood

"'The Judge and the jury found the killing was intentional even though the path of the bullet proved that there could not have been a direct straight shot to the victim,' the appeal says." —Phaedra Haywood

"According to the appeal, Ellington limited expert testimony from the defense on the angle of the entry wound and failed to correct a prosecutor who told the jury in closing arguments Montoya was no longer 'presumed innocent.'" —Phaedra Haywood

"'The court also erred by not allowing the defense to present evidence regarding White’s 'on court’ aggression,' according to the document, and by not allowing the defense to introduce a receipt taken from White’s wallet for a .22-caliber pistol." —Phaedra Haywood

“I wish the situation could have been different...but no matter what I say, no matter what I do, I realize I cannot change what happened that night.” — Estevan Montoya