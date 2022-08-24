Opinion: Side Hustle Ideas

Daniella Cressman

Disclaimer: This information is accurate and true to the best of my knowledge. Content is for informational or entertainment purposes only and does not substitute for personal counsel or professional advice in business, financial, legal, or technical matters.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NO8LE_0hSWxbww00
kreatikar

These days, it seems that everyone and their dog is starting a side hustle, so why not join the club?

There’s nothing wrong with adding a few more revenue streams to your life: doing so could pave the way for you to quit your job and spend your days doing what you love in the near future!

1. FREELANCE WRITING

Freelance writing is an excellent side hustle, especially if you have a fondness for storytelling and an interest in a particular topic — It allows you to work from the comfort of your own home in many cases, and it can provide you with some extra spending money when you’re just starting out.

If you’re really serious about writing and eventually want to work at it full-time, you could potentially earn six figures in the next five years or so, but that’s entirely up to you!

2. POSTING VIDEOS ON YOUTUBE

There are quite a few YouTubers who earn over $1 million per year, but they spend 10+ hours per day developing their videos and honing them to perfection.

If you are interested in videography — or simply want to share your skills, passions, or interests with the world — why not start a YouTube channel?

The growth will likely be a bit slow at first, but you can monetize your videos once you have 1,000 subscribers and 4,000 watch hours.

This is a great side hustle, especially if you only feel like posting every month or every week while you’re working at another job.

3. EDITING

Writers are a dime a dozen it seems, but a good editor is extremely hard to find in many cases, providing you with the perfect opportunity to offer your services and earn a bit of extra cash on the side!

While you’ll likely want to take a copy editing course to learn more about the subject and you’ll probably have to volunteer for a year or two to gain experience, you can probably find a gig that pays you decently on the side after you’ve exerted a certain amount of effort.

Side hustles are a great way to diversify your income streams and provide yourself with more options — It’s always nice to have more money coming in, and you might even be able to quit your job eventually! — If you want to, of course.

