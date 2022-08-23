Opinion: Excellent Alternative Investments

Disclaimer: This information is accurate and true to the best of my knowledge. Content is for informational or entertainment purposes only and does not substitute for personal counsel or professional advice in business, financial, legal, or technical matters.

If you’re thinking about investing, you’ve likely heard of the stock market: it’s quite common for folks to put their hard-earned cash to work in stocks or bonds, but what about alternative investments?

It never hurts to diversify your portfolio.

In fact, doing so could make a world of difference: the stock market is notorious for its volatility, after all.

WHAT ARE ALTERNATIVE INVESTMENTS?

Alternative investments cannot be publicly traded as easily as stocks and bonds.

“One of the most dynamic asset classes, alternatives cover a wide range of investments with unique characteristics. Many alternatives are becoming increasingly accessible to retail, or individual, investors — making knowing about them increasingly important for all types of investors and industry professionals.” — Natalie Chladek

In short, alternative investments are assets that cannot be easily traded between hands: It’s less convenient to buy and sell them than it would be to trade stocks. In other words, they’re illiquid.

1. INVEST IN ALTERNATIVES WHEN IT COMES TO YOUR IRA

If you’re saving for retirement, chances are you’re investing in a Roth IRA, SEP IRA, or a traditional IRA, but you may not have considered other options, which could actually lead to even more gains in the long run!

Here’s the thing: Retirement is expensive — a lot of folks have estimated $1 million is necessary! — but some are saying that you’ll need even more.

On top of that, you never know what the economy might do — Inflation could occur or there could be a recession.

Why not have more than enough cash flow to support you for many years to come if you’re planning to retire?

You can invest in real estate, collectibles such as wine, NFTs, and much, much more, diversifying your portfolio so that you can have peace of mind despite the external circumstances.

2. INVEST IN PRIVATE EQUITY SECONDARIES

The secondary market allows private equity investors to make an early exit and liquidate their assets or balance their portfolios.

In addition, you can usually buy private equity assets years into their performance cycle at a significantly discounted price.

Although there are a few cons, this is generally a very good investment to make.

If you’re looking for significant appreciation in a short amount of time, this is often an excellent route to take: you could potentially enjoy higher annual returns!

3. BITCOIN

Bitcoin is a decentralized digital currency that people seem to either love or hate: it’s definitely a risky investment, but you stand to make huge gains!

If you’re looking for a hedge against inflation, this is probably your best bet: it has delivered 99.996% deflation so far!

Considering that a lot of retailers are already exchanging their goods and services for bitcoin, plenty of folks think this could be the future of our currency: it is a high-risk, high-reward investment though— You can make huge gains or experience enormous losses, depending on the day.

4. ETHEREUM

Ethereum’s currency Ether is another form of cryptocurrency.

There are a lot of changes taking place with the upgrade to Ether 2.0, so you’ll want to do your due diligence for this investment, but it could act as a solid hedge against inflation.

5. CROWDSTREET

You might want to consider putting your cash into CrowdStreet where you can invest in ground-up real estate development of your choosing or fully occupied buildings.

The best part of CrowdStreet is that you’ll get a yield on day one!

If you want a solid return on your investment as quickly as possible, this is an excellent choice.

6. COLLECTIBLES

If you are a wine-lover, you may want to invest in this classy collectible.

Perhaps you enjoy fine art, in which case it would be a wonderful investment in many cases.

The most popular collectibles include stamps, signatures, and historical memorabilia.

You’ll want to do your due diligence before investing though, and make sure you only put your cash towards objects you love: many appreciate in value, but the risk is quite high.

7. NFTS

NFTs combine creativity with investment, making them popular among many artists and money-minded people alike.

“An NFT is a digital asset that represents real-world objects like art, music, in-game items, and videos. They are bought and sold online, frequently with cryptocurrency, and they are generally encoded with the same underlying software as many cryptos.” — Kate Ashford, John Schmidt

NFTs offer democratic access to art ownership, which — depending on who you talk to — is a significant benefit.

If you enjoy digital creations, this could be a good reason to invest simply for the joy of celebrating creativity: you could win majorly or suffer great losses as far as finances go though, so you’ll probably want to weigh the pros and cons before you take this route.

8. PHYSICAL REAL ESTATE

Physical real estate is probably the most secure and predictable investment you can make: if you can rent the property out, you’re often looking at consistent income landing in your bank account every month for years to come!

You can also purchase apartment complexes, providing a bunch of people with relatively affordable housing and enjoying those regular rent checks!

9. GOLD

Some people love gold and others hate it, but it had an average annualized return rate of 10.61% between 1971 and 2019. A lot of folks make the argument that we are highly unlikely to ever revert to the gold standard — we might switch to digital currency sooner than later though! — making it a bit of a risk to invest in this precious metal.

That being said, it could be a good idea to put your money in this financial asset if you simply want to diversify your portfolio and you enjoy holding a block of gold in your hands!

10. SILVER

This alternative investment can appreciate in value over time and has outperformed other asset classes during certain times in history: the average annual return rate in 2011 was 23.5%!

“Global silver demand is forecast to achieve a record high in 2022, rising 8 percent to 1.112 billion ounces, driven by projected record silver industrial demand as well as physical silver investment demand, which should enjoy double-digit gains, reaching a seven-year high this year.” — Vladimir Basov

In short, investing in silver will likely be well worth your while!