Opinion: Financial Scams that Target the Elderly—Watch Out!

Growing old is difficult enough, what with aches and pains and—often—a loss of hearing.

Nonetheless, there are many elderly people who live life to the fullest!

That being said, you'll want to watch out for scams targeted at those enjoying their golden years.

1. Fake Lottery Winnings

Unfortunately, some people have resorted to telling elderly individuals that they have won hundreds of thousands of dollars — sometimes millions — from a lottery.

I have actually fallen for this before and it’s absolutely devastating: the person on the other end of the phone will likely inform you that you will get more cash than you can ever imagine and a very nice car to top it all off.

It sounds too good to be true, and that’s because it is, but it’s tempting to believe, especially if you’ve been wishing more money would land in your account.

Then they will attempt to extract your personal information and inform you that you will only have access to your “winnings” if you provide them with a certain amount of cash.

Don’t fall for it.

2. Tech Support

The truth of the matter is that many elderly individuals have trouble navigating technology.

Even I have trouble navigating technology at times, and I was born in the1990s!

If a random and mysterious “tech guy” or “tech gal” calls you and tells you they can help you with your devices for an exorbitant fee, ignore them. You’re far better off calling the company you purchased your products from, such as Apple.

3. “Grandchild” in Need: The Worst Kind of Lie

This is one of the most vicious scams since it’s meant to toy with your emotions: you might get a call from someone pretending to be your grandchild who claims they are experiencing an emergency and they need your help. The assistance they request will always involve a massive sum of money.

If you are faced with such a cruel scammer, it’s best to hang up, call your actual grandchild, or speak to any relatives who might be in the know about what is really going on.

4. Online Romance Scams

The problem with online dating sites is that people can pretend to be someone they’re not: the worst kinds of predators lure individuals in through some sort of “romance” that is completely false from their end, and then proceed to ask them for a ridiculous amount of cash for one reason or another.

If you fall for this, your heart will be broken, you’ll lose a bunch of money, and whatever dream this predator painted for you will be shattered.

Always meet individuals in person before giving your heart to them and never provide anyone with your financial information unless you’ve known them in real life for years and you feel comfortable doing so as part of your partnership.

5. Social Security

This is another scam that occurs far too often: People will actually pretend that they are social security staffers solely so that they can steal your financial information!

They may even threaten legal action if you don’t comply since they use fear tactics to prey on their victims.

If you get one of these calls, you can talk to someone who is actually a social security staffer here: 800–772–1213.

6. Natural Disasters…& Contractors

Some people have decided that they can make an extra dollar by strolling around ravaged cities, knocking on random strangers’ doors, and pretending they are contractors who are there to help folks rebuild after being hit by a natural disaster.

This is especially cruel since communities and individuals are often in desperate need of aid after the devastation of a natural disaster and are probably already struggling financially in many cases.

These “contractors” — also known as scammers! — will always ask for immediate payment in the form of cash or a check before disappearing never to be seen again…

You’ll want to ignore their offers and search for contractors on your own instead.

It’s sad that so many individuals are desperate, cruel, or both, but, unfortunately, that’s the world we live in.

As a result, it’s important to keep a vigilant eye on your assets so that no one takes advantage of you, especially if you are living on your investments and savings, which many elderly people are.

You deserve the money you have earned over your lifetime. Don’t let anyone take it away from you through manipulative means.