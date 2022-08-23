Opinion: The First House You Buy Should Not Be Your Primary Residence

Disclaimer: This information is accurate and true to the best of my knowledge. Content is for informational or entertainment purposes only and does not substitute for personal counsel or professional advice in business, financial, legal, or technical matters.

In many cases, renting gives you more options than purchasing and owning a residence, at least when it comes to your finances.

If you continue renting — even if you don’t absolutely have to! — you’ll likely experience quite a few benefits as a result:

You’ll have more money to spend on fulfilling activities in your preferred neighborhood.

You’ll have more money to invest.

You’ll have more money to save (although I don’t think that’s necessary, especially if you have already built your emergency fund — Investing in financial assets is much better!)

You won’t have to pay fees or property taxes, which can add up!

You can call maintenance if there is an issue: you don’t have to foot the bill like you would if it was your own home.

Now, I understand if you are in love with a certain location, have a family, and want more space. Ultimately, it is a personal decision.

That being said, it’s easier to pay for your residence if you rent first, then invest in stocks, then purchase an investment property, then pay for your own home.

While this is ultimately a personal decision—it depends how satisfied you are with your current living situation and what your family plans are—it's a good idea to weight the pros and cons of each path.