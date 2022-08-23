Opinion: The Path to Starting a YouTube Channel

Disclaimer: This information is accurate and true to the best of my knowledge. Content is for informational or entertainment purposes only and does not substitute for personal counsel or professional advice in business, financial, legal, or technical matters.

2022 has been a very difficult year in many ways with inflation at a 40-year high and skyrocketing gas prices. On top of all of this, a lot of folks are relocating to a different area or rethinking the balance of their lives as they transition to remote work.

Unfortunately, the entrepreneurial journey is often a complicated one fraught with roadblocks. However, the rewards are enormous for those who manage to stick with their endeavors for around half a decade.

Starting a YouTube channel is a great way to share your passions with the world, grow a following, and potentially build an income stream over the long term.

THE STATE OF YOUTUBE IN 2022 — IS IT STILL WORTH IT?

The answer is a resounding yes: YouTube is well worth your while in 2022, but you will likely need to master the art of accepting gradual gratification — It’s not uncommon to earn $0 for the first 2–5 years of posting videos, but there are plenty of heavyweights in the industry pulling in a substantial amount of income every single month from their efforts.

There are actually quite a few success stories: these people earn at least $30,000 per month from YouTube on average, if not more! That being said, it will likely take at least 3–5 years for your channel to earn a substantial profit, so it’s important to keep that in mind.

FILE FORMATS

You can upload the following file formats on YouTube:

.MOV

.MPEG-1

.MPEG-2

.MPEG4

.MP4

.MPG

.AVI

.WMV

.MPEGPS

.FLV

3GPP

WebM

DNxHR

ProRes

CineForm

HEVC (h265)

.MOV tends to result in the best visuals.

TYPES OF YOUTUBE VIDEOS

Honestly, the sky is the limit when it comes to the type of content you want to create. That being said, videos in the personal finance space or the beauty niche tend to do quite well.

TYPES CONTENT

First, you’ll want to consider what types of content you’d like to post and whether you want to combine them.

You can choose from the following:

Normal-length videos

Clips

YouTube Shorts

Honestly, combining all three seems to attract the most viewers.

NICHES

You’ll also want to think about which style you want your videos to be:

Lifestyle vlogs

Beauty tutorials

Advice in a specific niche

Life Stories/Life Advice/Relationships

Documentaries/Politics/Long-form

Cooking tutorials and recipes

Travel content

Honestly, these are only some of the approaches you can take, but it’s important to note that travel content is generally quite artful while a lot of creators can get away with a minimal setup and a bit of effort if they are simply providing advice, so you might want to invest in a nicer camera if you plan to deliver videos of your travels to exotic locations like India and Japan in order to capture each moment as beautifully as possible!

HOW TO OPTIMIZE YOUR VIDEOS

Honestly, video optimization will look different for everyone, and it will likely depend on your budget. That being said, editing your videos to some extent, having a picture of your face in each thumbnail, and adding some text to your content can make your work far more compelling to the average viewer. When it comes to thumbnails, uploading images in a PNG file leads to the best results.

If you want to go the extra mile, you can purchase a beautiful camera and video editor and study filmmaking so that you can capture the right angles with the perfect lighting, but that is not necessary. Honing any skill takes a great deal of practice, so it’s important to keep that in mind.

HOW TO GROW YOUR FOLLOWING — FAST

YouTube is an algorithmic platform, meaning that you will have to find a way to stand out amongst a sea of content, which will likely be quite challenging as a novice videographer, but the fastest way to grow your audience is to simply post excellent content 1–3 times per day.

HOW TO MARKET YOUR CONTENT EFFECTIVELY

Marketing is essential for professional creatives, whether we like it or not. You’ll want to have plenty of social media channels to share your content on.

HOW TO MONITOR YOUR PERFORMANCE USING YOUTUBE ANALYTICS

Thankfully, monitoring your performance through YouTube Analytics is quite simple. All you need to do is:

Log into YouTube Studio Select Analytics from the left menu

While it’s important to master the art of intrinsic motivation so that you love what you do despite the changing tides of public opinion, monitoring the popularity of your content can be immensely beneficial for marketing purposes.

BEING A YOUTUBE CREATOR VERSUS STARTING A YOUTUBE BUSINESS

Being a solopreneur does entail a great deal of responsibility: you call all of the shots, but you also have to do all of the editing and videography and design a website, so it can be really stressful.

On the other hand, if you hire employees to edit your work for you and film you speaking while setting up a small business with a specific name — like The Financial Diet, for instance — you are now considered a small business.

It’s important to study the pros and cons of each approach, considering that your taxes will likely be quite different depending on which route you choose to take.

ESSENTIAL EQUIPMENT: YOU CAN EASILY START A YOUTUBE CHANNEL FOR LESS THAN $500

Honestly, not all of us have the biggest budget to work with, which might be why we want to start a YouTube channel in the first place. Thankfully, getting basic equipment is actually affordable.

You will need a camera of some kind, but an iPhone will definitely do the trick, so if you already have one, that will drastically lower your costs. Also, be sure to write these off as business expenses when doing your taxes if your channel takes off and you start earning money from it!

As you can see, this will be a pretty basic setup, but it will suffice. The lavalier microphone that simply clips onto your shirt is pretty affordable, but it’s essential to make sure that it is compatible with your recording device — whether that is a phone or a full-blown camera — even if that means you have to spend a bit of extra money. It's about $50 on Amazon. You'll also need a tripod of some kind, which is about $50.

If you don't already have a camera or iPhone, that will likely be your biggest expense.

Of course, you can have a setup of over $3000 worth of equipment if you have the budget for it, but that is not necessary, and getting stuff you don’t know how to use if you are just starting your channel can add to the overwhelming nature of posting videos online regularly.

You can also update your setup when you are ready to and your budget has increased.

THE DEVIL IS IN THE DETAILS

The devil is in the details, as they say: you can gain a lot more followers if you add a call to action — like and subscribe — at the end of each video and set up memberships for ultra-fans to pay you a consistent monthly fee to join. That being said, this approach does often constitute more work for you, because you will inevitably have to offer them at least a few extra perks in exchange for their $3-$5, but the additional effort could be well worth it, depending on what your priorities are.