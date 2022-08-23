Opinion: The Future of Remote Work

Disclaimer: This information is accurate and true to the best of my knowledge. Content is for informational or entertainment purposes only and does not substitute for personal counsel or professional advice in business, financial, legal, or technical matters.

During the pandemic, quite a few folks started working remotely.

They found that they could spend more time with their families, take a walk whenever they wanted to, and simply have more balance — and less stress — in their lives as a result.

Unsurprisingly, many employees are reluctant to return to the office, and some have even switched to jobs that are completely remote.

1. How Many People Are Likely to Work from Home Five Years from Now?

Experts say it is quite possible that 30–35% of the population will work jobs that are completely remote.

On the other hand, partially remote work is becoming increasingly popular, and 60–65% of employees will likely be following a hybrid model of some kind, spending only two or three days per week in the office.

2. What Would Need to Happen for More People to (Effectively) Work from Home?

When it comes to employees, the companies they work for need to be increasingly clear about scheduling tasks and establishing expectations.

That being said, we already have access to the necessary technology, and people who are self-employed simply need to earn enough income to support themselves.

3. How Will Remote Jobs Affect In-Person Gigs?

There will likely be an increased demand for goods and services, especially pertaining to food and retail. It is also quite possible that even more jobs will become partially remote.

4. Will It Be More Difficult for Remote Workers to Advance than It Is for Their In-Person Colleagues?

It will probably be much harder for remote workers to advance.

As a self-employed individual, it often takes 3–5 years to establish yourself, especially if you are working in a remote industry.

For remote employees, it will likely be difficult to advance simply because they won't have the same relationship with their boss or supervisor as someone who works in the office five days a week would.

5. Will Office Spaces Be in High Demand?

The demand for office space will likely decrease when it comes to conventional working environments.

On the other hand, public co-working spaces and private offices that can simply be rented out by remote workers are gaining popularity.

6. How Much Will Remote Work Affect Where People Live?

It has greatly impacted where people live already: a lot of individuals have moved, and affordable cities on the outskirts of major metropolises are rising in popularity — They provide everything remote workers want: enough nature and space, a reasonable price tag, and close proximity to the convenience and excitement of the hustle and bustle that so many crave.

7. Will Remote Work Affect Pay — How Much?!

Generally speaking, employees who work remotely will probably not receive as many promotions. On the other hand, self-employed individuals can simply scale their income year after year, work for a variety of clients, and post on multiple platforms, which is a major advantage.

That being said, remote work does generally take some time — a few years — to become profitable if one is self-employed, but that is not usually the case for remote employees.

8. Will Remote Work Cause Companies to Hire More Individuals outside of the U.S.A?

Work is already being outsourced frequently by a large number of companies.

The caveat of telling your boss that you can work remotely is that they may realize they could simply hire someone else from somewhere else who they believe is more competent, so it’s important to tread lightly if you want to transition to remote work: you could end up arguing yourself out of a job!

9. What Will a Recession Mean for Remote Work?

It is quite possible that the recession will lead to increased remote work due in part to the soaring gas prices.

Remote work certainly has its pros and cons, but it isn't surprising that a lot of people aren't eager to return to the office after experiencing the benefits of working from home. Honestly, that might be for the better: this shift could potentially lead to a healthier and happier population with more freedom and an increased level of work-life balance.