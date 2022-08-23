Opinion: You Don't Need a Huge Following to Succeed in the Writing World

Disclaimer: This information is accurate and true to the best of my knowledge. Content is for informational or entertainment purposes only and does not substitute for personal counsel or professional advice in business, financial, legal, or technical matters.

Lately, I’ve been shocked: a writer with around 43,000 followers confessed that most of his articles only garnered about 100 views each.

What?!

How?!

With that many followers?!

Perhaps it was a slow day. Perhaps it wasn’t, but I have much fewer followers than he does and receive far more views on nearly every piece.

There is one common theme among successful writers: they all have a large backlog of articles and continue to write consistently.

I have seen some authors get complacent as their earnings dropped after they’ve garnered a massive following, and I have even seen creatives experience a downturn because they have not written enough.

What I have noticed is that folks with a decent following — not huge, but decent — often earn a full-time income from their work because they are incredibly consistent, incredibly engaging, and incredibly prolific.

1. You Don’t Need a Million Followers to Earn Money

I suppose it’s natural to think that a million followers equate to a higher likelihood that a million people will read your work every day — sure, it probably helps, unless none of them are engaged.

You get paid for views and engagement— not followers.

This is why many believe someone’s following is merely a vanity metric. Honestly, it depends on what your intentions are, but the truth is that the best way to gain more views is to do the following:

Write a lot of pieces consistently.

Take measures to adapt your work to the World Wide Web so that people actually enjoy it.

Keep your audience’s interests in mind and write pieces to help them get the answers they are looking for.

Choose unique, attention-grabbing images.

Read other people’s work you enjoy.

2. You Do Need an Engaged Audience

There are plenty of writers with 1000–6000 followers on algorithmic platforms who are earning a full-time income from their work: they don’t try too hard to gain more followers, but they are always extremely prolific.

To be quite frank, quantity usually does beat quality because the marketplace is so saturated, but those who can somehow manage to maintain both come out as the true winners.

3. You Do Need to Be Prolific

If you are going to write professionally — especially if you’re working full-time — you will need to be prolific.

Very prolific.

Prolific to the point of utter and complete exhaustion.

That’s how you reach success and — if you can also maintain a minimum standard of quality — chances are high that you will naturally gain a following and receive more views.

Focus on writing A LOT of good stories in a short amount of time. That approach will get you the farthest !

You’re working in a saturated space with millions of creators posting every single day, so it’s honestly a matter of chance and probability — The more you have out there and the harder you work, the luckier you’ll get!

4. You Do Need to Write Consistently — Whatever that Means for You

Consistency and volume will give you an edge.

If you are willing to work weekends and nights, be careful of your health. On the other hand, if you’re a struggling writer with a lot of time on your hands, you might as well utilize every hour of the day to build your backlog.

Fostering consistency — whether that means writing 3 times per day, 20+ times per day, or once per week — will also help you stand out against the enormous competition: very few people publish that frequently at that volume, so you’ll really be playing against those at the top of their game — stiffer competition, but less of it!

5. You Do Need to Be Passionate about Your Work in Some Capacity

I’ve tried to be successful in biology when I really wasn’t passionate about it enough to be sufficiently dedicated and I didn't earn any money from it.

I’ve also tried to write about furniture, even though I’m not a furniture person, and that didn't exactly work out well — Readers can sense your zest for a subject but they can also feel the dread and misery if you hate what you’re writing about so it's best to only cover topics you thoroughly enjoy!

If you take this approach, your views will likely spike, you’ll have more fun, and your readers will be far more eager to receive your work.

I thought for a long time that an enormous following was the key to success, but that is not actually the case.

These are the keys to success:

Being extremely prolific.

Setting a schedule for yourself and planning out your writing projects on specific days.

Diversifying your income streams.

Remaining consistent.

Loving what you do.

Knowing the worth of your time in exchange for the almighty American dollar.

Letting your work speak for itself — People will willingly come your way if your pieces are engaging!

Using eye-catching images, short sentences, and catchy phrases: the gig economy might as well be called the attention economy, and this is a simple but very effective way to stand out in the crowd!

It’s nice to know that success is within reach, even if your following is modest — It’s just about the amount of work you put in!