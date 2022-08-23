Opinion: Strategies to Save Money

Daniella Cressman

Disclaimer: This information is accurate and true to the best of my knowledge. Content is for informational or entertainment purposes only and does not substitute for personal counsel or professional advice in business, financial, legal, or technical matters.

Almost everything seems to cost more than you think it will. Thankfully, there are a myriad of ways to save money — If you play your cards right.

1. Take Advantage of Discounts

Restaurants often have discount programs, which are wonderful if you are a frequent customer. Furthermore, there might be seasonal discounts on certain items you need or coupons that arrive in the mail.

Use them.

2. Save before You Spend

It’s all too easy to indulge in fun activities and items before you save, but it’s essential to plan for the necessities first. Ideally, you’ll save a bit more than you need to because things tend to come up.

3. Keep a Budget — No Matter How Much You Are Earning

Keep a budget: this will help you track your spending and avoid over-indulging, especially if you’re not in a place financially where doing so is affordable!

4. Be Intentional with Your Spending

When you do spend your money, make sure it’s on high-quality items that will last a lifetime or excellent food that will nourish your body on a deep level. Doing so will make everything easier — As a writer, no amount of money feels like enough for your efforts and vulnerability, even if it is a lot, so it’s crucial to purchase items that will make your day-to-day activities easier and more enjoyable in the long run instead of throwing it away on useless clutter!

5. Invest (If Possible)

It’s a bit of a luxury to have some extra money to spend, but it can honestly make a world of difference if you invest even $100-$200 per month in the stock market — You’ll likely be a millionaire by your mid-50s if you take this approach!

Money is emotional, as much as we say it isn’t, so it’s important to set yourself up for success as soon as possible.

