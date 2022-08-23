Opinion: Mr. Trump Is Seeking a Special Master to Review the Classified Documents Found at His Mar-a-Lago Estate

In a seemingly endless saga of corruption, Mr. Trump is now seeking a special master to review the 11 sets of classified documents which were uncovered by the FBI during their search of his Mar-a-Lago residence.

"Lawyers for former President Donald Trump asked a federal judge Monday to halt the FBI's review of documents recovered from his Florida estate earlier this month until a neutral special master can be appointed to inspect the records." —Erick Tucker (Associated Press)

The request is part of a federal lawsuit—the first filing by Mr. Trump's legal team.

"The request was included in a federal lawsuit, the first filing by Trump's legal team in the two weeks since the search, that takes broad aim at the FBI investigation into the discovery of classified records at Mar-a-Lago and that foreshadows arguments his lawyers are expected to make as the probe proceeds." —Erick Tucker (Associated Press)

The lawsuit argues that the FBI and the Department of Justice have treated the former President unfairly for far too long and that the search of his Mar-a-Lago estate was "an unnecessarily aggressive move."

"The lawsuit casts the Aug. 8 search, in which the FBI said it recovered 11 sets of classified documents from Mar-a-Lago, as a 'shockingly aggressive move.' It also attacks the warrant as overly broad, contends Trump is entitled to a more detailed description of the records seized from the home and argues the FBI and Justice Department has long treated him 'unfairly.'" —Erick Tucker (Associated Press)

Trump's made it clear that he believes the FBI's search was politically motivated: while it's hard to avoid politics altogether when investigating a former President's residence, the FBI was simply doing its job.

Nonetheless, Trump—now backed by his lawyers—is arguing that this is a political attack.

In a written statement on Monday, the former President's lawyers had this to say:

"Law enforcement is a shield that protects America. It cannot be used as a weapon for political purposes...Therefore, we seek judicial assistance in the aftermath of an unprecedented and unnecessary raid at Mar-a-Lago."

Meanwhile, Trump has claimed that "ALL documents have been previously declassified" while providing absolutely no evidence to substantiate that statement.

He's now gone incredibly far, saying that these records have been illegally seized from his home.

The Justice Department pointed out that the search had been authorized by a federal judge, so it was completely legal.

"The Justice Department countered [Trump's claim] in a terse three-sentence statement pointing out that the search had been authorized by a federal judge after the FBI presented probable cause that a crime had been committed." —Erick Tucker (Associated Press)

It seems that Mr. Trump believes the FBI to be biased and wants to control the situation to the best of his ability.

"The filing requests the appointment of a special master not connected to the case who would be tasked with inspecting the records recovered from Mar-a-Lago and setting aside those that are covered by executive privilege — a principle that permits presidents to withhold certain communications from public disclosure." —Erick Tucker (Associated Press)

The lawsuit argues that the documents are "presumptively privileged": it seems that Mr. Trump still believes he is the President of the United States even though he lost the 2020 election!

His attorneys are now arguing his case on his behalf—we are in very dangerous territory.

“This matter has captured the attention of the American public. Merely ‘adequate’ safeguards are not acceptable when the matter at hand involves not only the constitutional rights of President Trump, but also the presumption of executive privilege,” —Mr. Trump's attorneys

The Supreme Court has never determined whether a former president can exert executive privilege.

"...the Supreme Court has never determined whether a former president can assert executive privilege over documents, writing in January that the issue is unprecedented and raises 'serious and substantial concerns.' The high court turned down Trump’s plea to block records held by the National Archives from being turned over to the Jan. 6 committee, saying then his request would have been denied even if he had been the incumbent president, so there was no need to tackle the thorny issue of a former president’s claims." —Erick Tucker (Associated Press)

The lawsuit paints a picture of Mr. Trump as an individual who is being completely cooperative...

"The lawsuit paints Trump as 'fully cooperative' and compliant with investigators, saying members of his personal and household staff were made available for voluntary interviews and quoting him as telling FBI and Justice Department officials during a June visit to Mar-a-Lago, 'Whatever you need, just let us know.'" —Erick Tucker (Associated Press)

Clearly, Mr. Trump's most recent social media claims indicate extremely uncooperative behavior.

Despite the former President framing the search of his Mar-a-Lago estate as an overly aggressive invasion of his privacy, there had been multiple attempts to retrieve the classified documents in other ways; each one had been unsuccessful.

"...the chronology of events makes clear the search took place only after other options to recover classified documents from the home had been incomplete or unsuccessful. In May, for instance, weeks before the search, the Justice Department issued a subpoena for records bearing classification markings." —Erick Tucker (Associated Press)

WILL THE FBI AFFIDAVIT BE RELEASED TO THE PUBLIC?

On Monday, a federal judge said that redactions to the FBI affidavit would likely be so extensive that they would make it meaningless, but maintained that it should not be completely sealed due to intense public interest in the investigation.

"Separately Monday, a federal judge acknowledged that redactions to an FBI affidavit spelling out the basis for the search might be so extensive as to make the document 'meaningless' if released to the public. But he said he continued to believe it should not remain sealed in its entirety because of the 'intense' public interest in the investigation. A written order from U.S. Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart largely restates what he said in court last week, when he directed the Justice Department to propose redactions about the information in the affidavit that it wants to remain secret. That submission is due Thursday at noon." —Erick Tucker (Associated Press)

DOJ officials have sought to keep the document sealed, which is probably the best course of action—this is an important investigation and its integrity should not be compromised.

"Justice Department officials have sought to keep the entire document sealed, saying disclosing any portion of it risks compromising an ongoing criminal investigation, revealing information about witnesses and divulging investigative techniques. They have advised the judge that the necessary redactions to the affidavit would be so numerous that they would strip the document of any substantive information and make it effectively meaningless for the public." —Erick Tucker (Associated Press)

Bruce Reinhart acknowledged the reality of the situation at hand.

“I cannot say at this point that partial redactions will be so extensive that they will result in a meaningless disclosure, but I may ultimately reach that conclusion after hearing further from the Government.” —Bruce Reinhart