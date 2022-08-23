Opinion: The Lettuce on Wendy's Sandwiches Might Be Linked to an E. Coli Outbreak!

"Federal health officials said on Friday that romaine lettuce on sandwiches from Wendy’s restaurants was possibly responsible for the 'fast-moving' E. coli outbreak that has sickened dozens and hospitalized 10 people."—McKenna Oxenden

A specific food has not yet been identified, but most of those who were hospitalized reported eating sandwiches from Wendy's containing romaine lettuce.

"The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said a specific food had not yet been confirmed, but most of those sickened reported having eaten sandwiches with romaine lettuce at Wendy’s restaurants in the week before their illness started. Of 26 people interviewed, 22 reported eating at a Wendy’s restaurant in Michigan, Ohio or Pennsylvania, the C.D.C. said."—McKenna Oxenden

A total of 37 people fell ill. 11 have not yet been interviewed. No deaths have been reported.

According to Wendy's—and the Center for Disease Control— the chain uses different lettuce for their salads than they do their sandwiches.

"Lettuce used on the sandwiches differs from what is used in the chain’s salads, the company and C.D.C. said." —McKenna Oxenden

Wendy's is cooperating with health officials and has removed the sandwich lettuce from restaurants in the regions where customers have been affected.

“We are fully cooperating with public health authorities on their ongoing investigation of the regional E. coli outbreak reported in certain Midwestern states...While the C.D.C. has not yet confirmed a specific food as the source of that outbreak, we are taking the precaution of removing the sandwich lettuce from restaurants in that region.” —McKenna Oxenden

According to health officials, there is no evidence that romaine lettuce is linked to the E. coli outbreak.

“At this time, there is no evidence to indicate that romaine lettuce sold in grocery stores, served in other restaurants or in people’s homes is linked to this outbreak." —C.D.C.

Nonetheless, it's probably in your best interest to err on the side of caution for the time being, at least until more details are discovered.

"On Wednesday, the agency said that 29 people had been sickened in an E. coli outbreak in Ohio and Michigan. By Friday, at least eight more people had been affected. A total of 19 cases were reported in Ohio and 15 in Michigan, including three patients who have hemolytic uremic syndrome, a type of kidney failure. Cases were also reported in two more states, Pennsylvania, with two, and Indiana, with one. In total, 10 people are hospitalized, the C.D.C. said." —McKenna Oxenden

E. Coli is a horribly uncomfortable disease—while it is usually temporary, it can be fatal in severe cases.

"E. coli symptoms, which include cramps, diarrhea and vomiting, usually start about three to four days after swallowing the bacteria, health officials said. Most people who are infected recover without treatment within five to seven days, though people are encouraged to still contact their health care provider if they experience symptoms. In 2019, an E. coli outbreak linked to romaine lettuce infected 167 people in 27 states, the C.D.C. said. No deaths were reported but 85 people were hospitalized, including 15 people who had kidney failure. Those cases were caused by the same strain of E. coli that led to outbreaks linked to leafy greens in 2017 and to romaine lettuce in 2018, lab testing and data analysis showed." —McKenna Oxenden