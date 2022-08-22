The Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire Is Now 100% Contained

The Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire has wreaked havoc on our state for some time now.

"The separate Hermits Peak and Calf Canyon fires, both of which started in April due to prescribed burns and merged to become one fire, ended up spreading to consume 341,735 acres near Las Vegas, N.M., making it the largest wildfire in the contiguous United States this year and causing extensive displacement and property damage. As well as the fire, Northern New Mexico has also had to contend with flash floods in the burn scar that have led to fatalities as well as contamination of the drinking water in Las Vegas with ash and debris." —The New Mexican

Finally, the blaze has been 100% contained.

"The largest wildfire in New Mexico history is now 100 percent contained, the U.S. Forest Service announced Sunday afternoon." —The New Mexican

The Forest Service announced in a news release that they are confident no additional growth will occur.

“...Fire managers have high confidence there are no remaining heat sources and no additional growth will occur." —Forest Service

The blaze is still being managed as a wildfire. However, a control line around it has been established, which is expected to stop its spread.

"The fire is still being managed as a wildfire, and fire personnel are still working on it. However, containment means a control line has been completed around the fire’s perimeter which can reasonably be expected to stop its spread." —The New Mexican

According to the Forest Service, the blaze needs to be controlled next before they can officially say that it is out.

"The fire next needs to be controlled before it can be declared 'out,' according to the Forest Service. Southwest Area Incident Management Team 4, led by Incident Commander Aaron Hulburd, assumed command of the fire as of Sunday evening." —The New Mexican

The Forest Service also warned that there are still quite a few activities they need to complete.

“There is still ongoing suppression repair, burned area emergency response, flooding mitigation and monitoring activities to be completed." —Forest Service

There is a low to moderate flash flood threat going into the middle of this week.

"Fire managers said daily isolated-to-scattered showers and storms would continue each afternoon and evening into the middle of the week, with a low-to-moderate flash flood threat." —The New Mexican