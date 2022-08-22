Opinion: The Best Wine Bars in Naples, Florida

After working long hours at the office, you may be craving a bit of a respite: there are a myriad of fine wine bars throughout Naples, Florida, and each one is likely to entice you with its unique personality. Whether you are an experienced connoisseur or simply an enthusiast, these local favorites should provide you with a small taste of paradise.

BARBATELLA

Barbatella's community table is an excellent place for getting together with your friends and family. Not to mention, they have up to 100 types of wine varieties that you can access through their Enoma machine! Most of these are Italian vintages that pair wonderfully with their fine assortment of pasta and pizza dishes.

Rating: 4.4/5 stars

SEA SALT

This place is a paradise for wine lovers of all bents: it has thousands of blends on offer from all over the world. To be exact, Sea Salt actually carries fifty varieties of Italian blends alone and thousands of others. Liset Zelaya—an accomplished sommelier—is the master curator of the wine list. Along with the incredible Fabrizio Aielli—the chef and owner of this fine restaurant—she works to ensure that every single blend pairs perfectly with the Mediterranean-style menu.

Rating: 4.3/5

BLEU PROVENCE

Visiting this award-winning restaurant and sipping on some fine wine is the perfect way to take the edge off after a long day. It has an extensive list of accolades to its name, and rightly so: the wonderful Jacques and Lysielle Cariot opened the place as a labor of love in 1999 after moving to Naples, Florida from the lovely Provence, France. Needless to say, the cuisine is the epitome of authentic.

Elegance and hospitality merge together in this place seamlessly as you dine on masterfully crafted meals, created with local ingredients and paired with the perfect blend of wine. You'll be treated more as a welcome guest than as a customer: the couple prides themselves on making people feel at home in their restaurant.

If you so desire, Jacques is happy to tell you all about the history surrounding each one of their fine wines—the man is quite knowledgeable on the subject.

This fine dining establishment is likely to satisfy even the most selective of palettes, what with its divine menus and elegant blends: you'll have no less than 4,850 varieties to choose from!

Rating: 4.6/5

Whether the hours are dragging on as you look at the minute hand relentlessly ticking away because you have nothing to do or you are working around the clock to maintain your successful business, a day can feel like an eternity sometimes, and you may wish to unwind, savoring some fine wine on your own or with your friends and family.

These bars are some of the best in the city, and they are likely to help you relax while sipping on your favorite wines.

Such fine dining establishments are hard to come by these days, but these bars should provide you with just the right atmosphere to have the time of your life or simply unwind and enjoy a lovely dinner with wine that complements your meal perfectly.