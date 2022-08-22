Opinion: Keep Your Employees Happy at Work

Daniella Cressman

Disclaimer: This information is accurate and true to the best of my knowledge. Content is for informational or entertainment purposes only and does not substitute for personal counsel or professional advice in business, financial, legal, or technical matters.

When you are running a company and looking at the bottom line, it can be extremely difficult to remember that it’s important to keep your employees satisfied and content. If you want them to continue working with you for many years though, you’ll want to ensure that the corporate environment is conducive to creativity, innovation, and productivity. There are plenty of ways you can achieve this.

1. HAVE VERY CLEAR BOUNDARIES ABOUT WHAT IS AND IS NOT ACCEPTABLE IN THE WORKPLACE

If you honestly want to make every single one of your employees happy, you’ll need to make sure that you have very stringent policies in place when it comes to sexual harassment and racism.

Unfortunately, many corporations in America still have some strides to make in these areas, so you’ll need to ensure that everyone who is working for your business feels as though they are being treated as equals. This will likely lead to fresh ideas that could actually bring in more revenue in the long run.

2. LET YOUR EMPLOYEES GET OFF THE CLOCK EARLY IF THEY’VE COMPLETED THEIR TASKS FOR THE DAY

Time is invaluable, and everyone appreciates a few extra hours of leisure after they’ve worked very hard. Perhaps this could mean that you let your employees off an hour early if they have completed all of their tasks for the day and your meetings have been extremely productive.

Chances are, they will really appreciate this, and you will become very likable as a result: they’ll probably arrive the next morning with more energy since they will have realized that their efforts are appreciated, and they’ll also want to be more productive in the long run if they know that they will almost always be rewarded for their hard work.

3. WRITE HANDWRITTEN THANK YOU NOTES FOR PEOPLE WHO DESERVE THEM

It can be so easy to take a person for granted when you’re running a business: you’re probably working very long days, and sometimes you might be so tired yourself that it can be hard just to get through the next 24 hours.

Unfortunately, you might also be forgetting how hard your employees are working, and some of them may feel as though they are burning the candle at both ends and their efforts are not being fully appreciated. Thankfully, there is a way to remedy this issue. After all, employees who feel appreciated for their dedication to their job are usually more productive than those who find themselves bitter with resentment after putting in long hours in the office that seem to go unnoticed and unrecognized.

You can simply purchase some beautiful stationery that is professional and place a handwritten thank-you note on the desks of people who have benefited your company in enormous ways: they’ll probably really appreciate it.

4. BRING IN DOUGHNUTS AND COFFEE IF YOU’VE HAD A PARTICULARLY SUCCESSFUL MONTH

Honestly, it’s so important to celebrate your accomplishments as a company, and your team is a huge part of those! If you have reached your financial goals, or especially if you’ve surpassed them, don’t be afraid to treat everyone to complimentary coffee and doughnuts from your favorite bakery!

This is truly a beautiful way to show that you care, and their taste buds, not to mention their souls, will likely thank you for being so generous, particularly if they’ve rushed out of the door in the morning without having breakfast.

Little gestures of appreciation will almost always foster an environment of enthusiasm and productivity, especially if your employees are working long hours.

5. ASK FOR FEEDBACK FROM YOUR EMPLOYEES

This last bit of advice is probably the most nerve-racking one, but it’s also one of the most challenging ways to show your employees that you actually care about their experience and well-being. You may want to send out surveys for them to fill out so that they can offer constructive feedback about your role as a leader.

If they have suggestions that are actually helpful, don’t be afraid to incorporate their feedback: doing so could lead to a much happier team where everyone feels good when they walk into the door.

6. FOSTER AN ENVIRONMENT OF OPEN COMMUNICATION

Working is hard, and sometimes people might not do the best job, especially if they have little to no experience. Unfortunately, gossip is incredibly common in the offices of corporate America. However, hearing your colleagues and supervisors criticize your performance behind your back instead of providing you directly with feedback can kill a person’s spirit. Instead of taking this approach, you may want to require each individual to bring their concerns to you and then communicate with that person directly about what they need to improve upon or hold a weekly meeting where your employees can discuss their complaints and tell their colleagues what they need to do better.

7. IF YOU CAN, OFFER PROMOTIONS AND BONUSES TO THOSE WHO DESERVE THEM

If you have enough resources to do so, you may want to consider holding meetings monthly and discussing promotions and bonuses for the people who deserve them. You could even go so far as to allow for your employees to discuss their salaries and the potential for raises. Providing people with more cash for their efforts whenever possible — especially if it is well-deserved! — is a great way to ensure that your employees know just how much they are appreciated in a very tangible way.

This often fosters an environment of trust and camaraderie so that no one feels completely alienated and discouraged. It can also help people be more transparent so that those who have experience can assist the folks who are still learning.

In short, this approach will likely create a happy and productive workforce that will encourage your employees to get along better as they bring in more revenue. Additionally, it will almost always decrease the possibility of bullying, harassment, and discontent amongst your team.

Honestly, sending your employees a thank you note or a bouquet of flowers can make a world of difference in their lives—these small gestures of appreciation can make them feel so much happier as they are pounding away at their keyboards or putting in long hours in the office to help your company reach its goals.

