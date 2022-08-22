Opinion: You Might Need to Kick These Habits If You Grew Up Poor!

Disclaimer: This information is accurate and true to the best of my knowledge. Content is for informational or entertainment purposes only and does not substitute for personal counsel or professional advice in business, financial, legal, or technical matters.

I recently watched Chelsea Fagan's excellent video about this topic, so I thought I'd pen an article surrounding habits that a lot of people may still be hanging onto if they grew up poor, even if they're now financially successful.

Growing up poor can be extremely challenging, but it can even be tough to develop a healthy relationship with money sometimes if you grew up middle-class and were surrounded by exorbitantly affluent individuals: it's no one's fault, but some of us tend to compare ourselves to others a bit too readily!

PROBLEMATIC RELATIONSHIPS WITH FOOD

Apparently, those who had grown up in poverty were more likely to scarf down their food than those who had been raised by wealthy parents.

This makes complete sense because people who have been poor for most of their lives often don't know where their next meal is coming from, whereas rich folks never have to worry about that!

IMPULSIVE FINANCIAL BEHAVIOR

Poor people were very quick to spend any amount of money they received because they weren't sure when they'd get their next paycheck, so they wanted to stock up on all of the items they needed immediately.

While this makes sense when you're in dire straits and you desperately need and food and water, it can be extremely detrimental when you start earning more and automatically spend a bunch of money you could have saved or invested!

RESISTING LARGE PURCHASES

The unfortunate truth is that folks who grew up in poverty haven't ever had the option of large expenditures, whether that means making a massive investment in their business or purchasing expensive clothing to present themselves well at an important meeting.

It seems that this is simply because it's uncomfortable to spend so much so quickly and $100 seems like $1000 to a lot of people who have been forced to live paycheck to paycheck for a long time.

That being said, investing in yourself personally and professionally is almost always a good choice, even if it means spending extra dollars!

AVOIDING SOCIAL GATHERINGS

Our society runs on the American dollar, which means that a lot of folks simply can't afford to attend social gatherings even if they want to!

The sad truth is that there are an inordinate amount of women and men alike who actually end up raking up credit card debt in the thousands simply to attend parties they can't really afford to be going to and connect with their peers.

If someone truly cares about you, they'll understand that you can't take them to lunch or go on a luxurious getaway together: if they don't; they're not your real friend.

LIVING IN DISCOMFORT

The vast majority of humans experience hard times financially during some point in our lives.

That being said, folks who grew up in poverty will often choose to live in discomfort even when they're thriving financially and they could afford to liven up their apartment a little bit: don't worry about spending on essentials and allowing yourself to be comfortable while you're saving and investing.

This video was very eye-opening to me: I realized that I actually struggle with each one of these habits, but they are hard for me to break—I grew up middle-class and my family has always done fairly well financially, but I was surrounded by extremely rich people when I was growing up.

I am focusing on improving my relationship with money these days, so it's important for me to understand which areas I need to improve in.

I want to continue this by touching upon a few additional habits a lot of people who grew up in poverty may be struggling with, even if their finances have improved!

NOT TALKING ABOUT MONEY

There are two types of rich people: one category wants to look homeless and zips their mouth shut about their affluence; the other buys flashy cars, shows off their designer clothing, and will happily talk about their finances with anyone!

More often than not, poor people don't want to talk about their financial situation because they're not proud of where they are and they may even be experiencing shame even though it's often not their fault that they don't have money.

GRIPING ABOUT MONEY WHEN THEY DO MENTION IT

I grew up in a neighborhood where there were at least a few people who struggled financially, but I went to a school where nearly everyone was affluent.

I noticed an enormous difference in how folks spoke about money: rich people were either completely quiet about finances, or they were offering to donate to help the school, volunteering, and talking about all of their assets with a sense of gratitude.

Sometimes they also came off as a bit arrogant and condescending, and there were a few well-timed, cruel jokes where they made fun of me for not having as much dinero as they did but, overall, they were extremely positive when it came to speaking about their own financial health.

On the other hand, quite a few of the poor people I met - who were extremely friendly a lot of the time! - griped about money any chance they got: everything was too expensive, they hated the government, and they thought money was inherently corrupt.

While these two scenarios don't always ring true, I found that they did the majority of the time as I met more people on each end of the financial spectrum.

It would be remiss to say that manifestation is the only factor when it comes to acquiring and building wealth, but I think it's definitely part of a solid game plan.

WATCHING TOO MUCH TV

I've noticed that rich people — especially if they're self-made! —tend to plan their day out meticulously -—sometimes even second by second! —to squeeze as much time out of every hour as is humanly possible.

Poor people don't always do that. Here's the the thing that's important to remember: they often have trouble feeding themselves, so they have less energy as a result, and the food they have access to isn't usually of the highest quality.

The truth of the matter is that a lot of people who live in poverty for most of their lives watch TV frequently because they work extremely hard and perform manual labor for hours on end almost every day, but they simply don't get paid decent wages for what they do.

Rich people tend to read a lot and poor people tend to read to less. In my mind, the enormous discrepancy between the access each group has to education is a major contributing factor.

We live in a system that is inherently unfair, and you really can only invest and save if you have at least a little bit of income after paying for a roof over your head and food on the table.

Sadly, these basic needs are inordinately expensive in this country, and it can be painful to continue striving when it feels like nothing is going your way and you're hungry.

That being said, there are a lot of people who are broke financially and still hustle day in and day out to make their dreams a reality!

These people are often the ones who become wealthy in the long run, but it's not easy to give anything you're all if you're starving and you don't know when you'll be eating your next meal: the stress of that existence alone is a heavy burden to bear.

Sadly, there are so many who work long hours and put in the time, only to be met with bitter disappointment.

THE TRUTH ABOUT THE WEALTHY IN AMERICA

Most people who are rich didn't work hard: they were just born into wealthy families and received a large inheritance!

It's unfair, but it is the way it is.

It's very rare for someone to work their way up the ranks, although it does happen occasionally!

I didn't grow up poor — I grew up in a middle class family — but for some reason my relationship with money has been incredibly challenging to navigate since I moved out of my parent's house in May of 2021.

I'm glad I did —I was 26 after all! — but it has been a real challenge.

WHAT IS THE TAKEAWAY?

The point of this article is not to shame those who are poor or who grew up poor.

On the contrary, it's to point out that there are certain habits which can help you improve your relationship with money and certain ones that are detrimental to your wealth-building journey.

If you grew up poor and are striving financially, congratulations: that's an incredible accomplishment!