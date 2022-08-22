Opinion: Make Living with Your Parents Work—It Will Save You So Much Money!

Daniella Cressman

Disclaimer: This information is accurate and true to the best of my knowledge. Content is for informational or entertainment purposes only and does not substitute for personal counsel or professional advice in business, financial, legal, or technical matters.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Dmdtl_0hQPsm3B00
Prawny

These days a lot of folks are moving back in with their parents: The cost of living continues to rise. Those who do manage to find a place in the workforce often find themselves faced with meager wages, so much so that it can be inordinately expensive to rent an apartment or save up a down payment for a home.

While moving in with your parents isn't always the ideal situation, especially if you are older, it can be quite wonderful: you'll likely appreciate your folks even more when your mom cooks you her signature homemade lasagna, and some parents may even be okay with covering the rent or the mortgage, which would mean that you wouldn't have to worry about housing costs. Of course, it's always best to ask—you don't want to be presumptuous.

If you look at it from a financial perspective, you could use this opportunity to save up funds in order to get back on your feet again. While there are a lot of reasons people move back in with their parents, this is certainly a common one. Fortunately, there are many ways to navigate this "new normal" for lack of a better phrase.

1. LET GO OF ANY SHAME YOU MAY BE FEELING

In a society where we are frequently judged by our net worth and that number is sometimes painfully close to our self-worth, it's essential to separate the two. You may be struggling financially right now, but you are still inherently worthy because you are human, and you were put on this earth for a reason, so it's essential to remember that.

Additionally, you'll want to have an open conversation with your parents about what the expectations are: are you allowed to bring visitors to their home and, if so, when is that acceptable? Talking about these issues, as well as any privacy concerns that might come up, will help you navigate the situation so that you don't accidentally cause unnecessary tension in the future.

2. HELP OUT WITH THE CHORES

Since you're likely staying under their roof and not paying rent, it's important to fulfill your household duties: don't be afraid to do the dishes, sweep the floor, or even take out the trash every now and again. They'll really appreciate that, and it's a good way to avoid resentment so that they don't feel as though you're causing them twice as much work.

Leaving piles of dishes in the kitchen sink and walking inside with dirty shoes may seem trivial to you, but it can lead to mountains of resentment in the long run!

3. PRACTICE GRATITUDE

It's extremely important to let your parents know that you are grateful to them for providing you with lodging during these difficult times. If they start fawning over you or nitpicking, it's crucial to remember that they're usually only doing this because they love you deeply: you'll likely need to take it all with a grain of salt.

4. CONTINUE TO BE PRODUCTIVE

If you are seeking a job, you'll want to spend a good portion of your day actually doing that. Bingeing Netflix shows or lounging around playing video games all day long might leave a bitter taste in their mouths: You don't want them to feel as though you plan to live with them forever!

5. IF YOU ARE ABLE TO, OFFER TO PAY AT LEAST A FEW OF THE EXPENSES

Perhaps hard times have stricken you, and you truly don't have any money to cover even some expenses. However, if you have a part-time gig that simply doesn't bring in enough to cover your own apartment and are seeking more gainful employment, you may want to let them know that you're more than willing to pay the electricity bill or buy groceries. Chances are, they'll really appreciate this, and they'll likely feel a lot less overwhelmed because, as much as they love you, you are another mouth to feed, and that can be exhausting sometimes.

If you can't pay for expenses, you may want to offer your time and energy instead: perhaps your mother needs help with the gardens, or, if you live in the country, your father might want assistance carrying firewood or harvesting the vegetables he's planted. When you help them with these chores, it shows them that you truly care and you are not taking their generosity for granted! It's a great way to avoid resentment down the road because they'll likely feel as though you're a contributing member of the household, even if your efforts consist of time and energy rather than cold hard cash.

6. CHERISH YOUR TIME WITH THEM

When people are on their deathbed, they never say "I wish I spent more time at the office," or "I can't believe I wasn't glued to my computer job hunting for twenty-four hours each day when I could have taken an hour or two to visit with my parents." Your folks will almost always appreciate you taking the time to hang out with them: They'll want to know about your life, and getting the chance to talk with you will likely mean the world to them!

Maybe you can use this situation as an opportunity to take more walks with your folks, cook your parents a nice meal occasionally, or watch your favorite movies together in the evening. They'll always love you, no matter what, and you can use this time to bond with one another on a deep level.

7. MAINTAIN HEALTHY BOUNDARIES

It's important to respectfully enforce boundaries when it comes to how much you'd truly like to share with your folks.

Furthermore, it's paramount to practice healthy boundaries with yourself: half the battle when it comes to finances is managing your money well, so you might want to practice a bit of minimalism and watch what you purchase.

If you haven't already done this, you could make a budget for yourself, so that you can cut costs if necessary: maybe you've been buying fancy clothes you really don't need or eating out a bit too much, and every dollar spent really does add up!

Fortunately, this can be changed with careful budgeting and an eye towards the future. Perhaps you've struggled when it comes to your relationship with money and this is a good time to educate yourself about finances so that you can learn to rely solely on yourself in the future. This isn't easy, but it's definitely doable.

"Does it spark joy?" —Marie Kondo

Marie Kondo is well-versed in the art of elevating energies in interior spaces, and she always asks her clients this. At the end of the day, why do you even have an item if it doesn't spark joy or remind you of happy memories?

You might as well just get rid of the thing if it doesn't!

You could do this through yard sales, or you could simply give your items to a thrift shop. Either way, it's best to figure out what you really need in this life, that way you won't inundate your parents' house with junk when you move in: it's an act of respect!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

Canadian-American author writing about local politics, personal finance, & dining in Albuquerque.

Albuquerque, NM
6981 followers

More from Daniella Cressman

Opinion: Student Loan Forgiveness Will Have a Minimal Impact on the Stock Market

Disclaimer: This information is accurate and true to the best of my knowledge. Content is for informational or entertainment purposes only and does not substitute for personal counsel or professional advice in business, financial, legal, or technical matters.

Read full story

Little Toad Creek Brewery & Distillery Has Been Awarded $200,000 by the State

"The state has pledged $200,000 in Local Economic Development Act funds to Silver City-based Little Toad Creek Brewery & Distillery for the company’s expansion into a larger space in Deming and the hiring of an additional 21 employees over the next three years. It is the second LEDA grant awarded to Little Toad Creek, the first coming in 2016." —Matthew Narvaiz.

Read full story
California State

Opinion: California Plans to Ban All Sales of New Gasoline-Powered Cars by 2035

"Buy a car in California in 2035 and you won’t have to decide between gasoline, diesel or electric. You won’t have a choice." —Russ Mitchell. By 2035, all new cars and light trucks will be zero-emission vehicles.

Read full story
1 comments

New Mexico Has Awarded Nearly $7.3 Million to Seven Projects Designed to Reduce Diesel Emissions & Air Pollution

"New Mexico has awarded nearly $7.3 million to seven projects across the state designed to slash diesel emissions and air pollution." —Albuquerque Journal Staff Report. This money is the third and final round of a federal settlement: in 2017, Volkswagon reached a $2.7 billion settlement after the car company confessed that it had misrepresented the emission levels of its vehicles.

Read full story
1 comments

The World Has Narrowly Escaped a Nuclear Disaster

"The world narrowly escaped a radiation disaster when electricity to Europe's largest nuclear power plant was cut off for hours, Ukraine's president said, urging international bodies to act faster to force Russian troops to vacate the site." —Tom Balmforth and Max Hunder.

Read full story
1 comments

Russia's Strike on a Ukrainian Railway Station Has Killed 25 People & Injured Dozens

"A Russian rocket strike on a railway station killed 25 people, Ukraine says, on the day marking six months since Moscow's invasion began." —BBC News. During a UN Security Council meeting, Volodymyr Zelensky reported that an additional 31 individuals were hurt.

Read full story

Opinion: A Prominent Russian Critic of the War Has Been Arrested after Speaking Out

"Police officers in masks and camouflage on Wednesday stormed the home of Yevgeny Roizman, perhaps the most vocal critic of the war in Ukraine still freely speaking out inside Russia, and detained him for 'discrediting' the Russian Army." —Anton Troianovski & Ivan Nechepurenko.

Read full story

Opinion: Judge Gives Donald Trump until Friday to Explain Why He Wants a Special Master to Review Classified Documents

Amid a whirlwind of scandals and investigations, Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate was recently searched by the FBI where over 300 classified documents were recovered. The former President has been coming up with excuse after excuse, struggling to find an effective strategy to protect himself legally and politically from the controversy surrounding him.

Read full story
33 comments

The Zaporizhzhia Plant Has Been Disconnected by Russian Officials, According to Ukraine

"Russian action has disconnected the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (NPP) in Ukraine from the main power grid for the first time, according to the company that runs it." —James Bickerton.

Read full story
2 comments
Florida State

Opinion: Florida Judge Reinhart Has Said the Affidavit Can Be Released by Noon Tomorrow—with Redactions

"Florida Judge Bruce Reinhart says the affidavit behind the search of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago property, with the proposed redactions from the Department of Justice, can be released by noon tomorrow. He says the DoJ met its burden of showing a compelling reason to keep parts sealed." —Andrew Naughtie, Shweta Sharma, Oliver O'Connell.

Read full story
31 comments

Opinion: Key Questions to Ask Yourself before Purchasing a Home

Disclaimer: This information is accurate and true to the best of my knowledge. Content is for informational or entertainment purposes only and does not substitute for personal counsel or professional advice in business, financial, legal, or technical matters.

Read full story

Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham Just Tested Positive for COVID-19

Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham tested positive for COVID-19 one day after returning from Colorado. "Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced Thursday she has tested positive for COVID-19, one day after returning from a political trip to Colorado." —Dan Boyd.

Read full story
2 comments
Seattle, WA

Opinion: Seattle Has Come Up with An Innovative Solution for the Homeless Population and Business Owners Alike

"Lisa Daugaard, a lawyer, saw a rare chance to develop a new approach to addressing homelessness that didn’t involve law enforcement. She’d already had success in getting officials to cooperate across siloed systems: In 2019, she won a MacArthur 'genius' award for helping to create a program originally called Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion, which has now been replicated in over 80 jurisdictions across the United States. Instead of re-incarcerating homeless people who typically already have long histories of minor arrests, police departments that participate in LEAD refer them to case management services. The program has an overall philosophy of harm reduction, which, in addition to securing shelter, focuses on improving health, rather than mandating abstinence from drugs and other risky behaviors. LEAD originated as a collaboration of public defenders, the police and prosecutors, who put aside differences to work on solutions." —Maia Szalavitz.

Read full story
24 comments
Dexter, NM

Monsoon Rain Causes Flooding throughout Dexter, New Mexico

Dexter, New Mexico is experiencing extreme flooding due to the monsoon rains. Chief Justin Powell of Dexter Fire and Rescue told KOAT that the water is around a mile wide in some parts and approximately 30 to 40 feet deep.

Read full story
3 comments

Opinion: The IRS Is Reviewing Its Security—It's Facing a Slew of Conspiracy Theories

"The Internal Revenue Service, which has been under sustained attack by Republican lawmakers and conservative outlets, is undertaking a 'comprehensive' review of its security amid threats to the tax agency and its employees." —Deborah B. Solomon.

Read full story
6 comments

Opinion: Biden Says He Had 'Zero' Notice of the FBI's Search of Trump's Mar-a-Lago Estate

The FBI's search of Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate—where they uncovered hundreds upon hundreds of classified documents!—has been in the headlines for days. The former President has made one questionable argument after another.

Read full story
44 comments

All That Stands Between the World and Nuclear Disaster Are Dedicated Ukrainian Operators Working at Gunpoint

"In the winter darkness, tracer rounds from Russian armored vehicles streaked past nuclear reactors and high-tension electrical lines. A fire broke out. Shrapnel sprayed a reactor containment vessel. In the control room of Reactor No. 3, operators were horrified. 'Stop firing at the nuclear facility,' one begged over the station’s loudspeakers. 'You are endangering the safety of the entire world.'" —Marc Santora and Andrew E. Kramer.

Read full story
14 comments

Biden Will Cancel $10,000 in Student Loan Debt for Borrowers Earning Less than $125,000 per Year

Many have been eagerly awaiting President Joe Biden's decision on student loan forgiveness, and he has finally made his plan known: $10,000 in student loan debt will be canceled for borrowers earning less than $125,000 per year.

Read full story
5 comments

Opinion: Trump Is Now Scrambling for an Effective Strategy—He Is No Longer Protected by the Presidency!

"Facing serious legal peril in the documents investigation, the former president has turned to his old playbook of painting himself as persecuted amid legal and political stumbles." —Maggie Haberman, Glenn Thrush, & Alan Feuer.

Read full story
249 comments

The U.S. Will Send $3 Billion to Ukraine—The War Has Hit Six Months

“… we must sustain our support for Ukraine over the long term so that Ukraine prevails as a sovereign, independent nation.” —NATO Secretary-General Jen Stoltenberg. "As Russia’s war on Ukraine drags on, U.S. security assistance is shifting to a longer-term campaign that will likely keep more American military troops in Europe into the future, including imminent plans to announce an additional roughly $3 billion in aid to train and equip Ukrainian forces to fight for years to come, U.S. officials said." —Lolita. C. Baldor and Matthew Lee.

Read full story
4 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy