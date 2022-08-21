Opinion: Wind Mills Are Threatening Golden Eagles—Something Has to Be Done!

Daniella Cressman
"The rush to build wind farms to combat climate change is colliding with preservation of one of the U.S. West’s most spectacular predators — the golden eagle — as the species teeters on the edge of decline." —Matthew Brown (Associated Press)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iK7xE_0hPbadTf00
Jack Seeds

Wyoming is a stronghold for golden eagles yet it is also home to a growing number of wind farms. Unfortunately, this has caused a catastrophe.

"Ground zero in the conflict is Wyoming, a stronghold for golden eagles that soar on 7-foot wings and a favored location for wind farms. As wind turbines proliferate, scientists say deaths from collisions could drive down golden eagle numbers considered stable at best." —Matthew Brown (Associated Press)

While windmills are threatening the golden eagle population, climate change is also, and some argue that global warming is the bigger threat.

"...climate change looms as a potentially greater threat: Rising temperatures are projected to reduce golden eagle breeding ranges by more than 40% later this century, according to a National Audubon Society analysis." —Matthew Brown (Associated Press)

The truth is that golden eagles are in danger due to both.

"...Golden eagles [are] doubly vulnerable — to the shifting climate and to the wind energy promoted as a solution to that warming world." —Matthew Brown (Associated Press)

With wind development comes the increased threat to the golden eagle population and—potentially—quite a few other species of birds as well, posing a challenge for those who want a healthier planet and are generally in favor of protecting wildlife.

“We have some of the best golden eagle populations in Wyoming, but it doesn’t mean the population is not at risk...As we increase wind development across the U.S., that risk is increasing.” —Brian Bedrosian (Conservation Director at Teton Raptor)

Fortunately, measures are being taken to decrease golden eagle fatalities and many are improving wind farms to the best of their ability to alleviate this problem.

"Despite the deaths, scientists like Bedrosian say more turbines are needed to fight climate change. He and colleague Charles Preston are finding ways wind companies can reduce or offset eagle deaths, such as building in areas less frequented by the birds, improving habitat elsewhere or retrofitting power poles to make them less perilous when eagles land." —Matthew Brown (Associated Press)

While I strongly support the shift towards clean energy—including wind energy—these measures ought to be implemented in every wind farm to preserve more species of birds. It's just a start, but it's a step in the right direction.

"Federal wildlife officials are pushing wind companies to enroll in a permitting program that allows them to kill eagles if the deaths are offset. Companies with permits can pay utilities to retrofit power poles, so lines are spaced far enough that eagles can’t be easily electrocuted. Every 11 poles retrofitted typically means one eagle death avoided annually. Nationwide, 34 permits in place last year authorized companies to 'take' 170 golden eagles — meaning that many birds could be killed by turbines or lost through impacts on nests or habitat. For each loss, companies are responsible for ensuring at least one eagle death is avoided somewhere else. Using conservative estimates that overcount potential deaths could even mean a gain of eagles in the long run, said Brian Millsap, who heads the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s eagle program." —Matthew Brown (Associated Press)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06OwBJ_0hPbadTf00
sarangib

Published by

Canadian-American author writing about local politics, personal finance, & dining in Albuquerque.

Albuquerque, NM
6932 followers

