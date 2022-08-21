If You Just Received an Alert that Your Student Loan Payment Is Due, that Was a Mistake!

Daniella Cressman

Disclaimer: This information is accurate and true to the best of my knowledge. Content is for informational or entertainment purposes only and does not substitute for personal counsel or professional advice in business, financial, legal, or technical matters.

Having student loans to pay is stressful enough, but many were sent into a panic after they received an email on Thursday. Thankfully, it was sent out by mistake.

"Federal student loan borrowers were sent into a panic after receiving an email Thursday saying that loan payments are restarting and will soon be deducted from their bank accounts. Turns out, the message was 'sent in error.'" —Adam Hardy

Nelnet is the student loan servicer that accidentally sent the message.

"Nelnet is the major student loan servicer that mistakenly emailed borrowers. The message added to the widespread confusion on whether the student loan forbearance period, which began at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and has lasted for more than two years, will indeed end Aug. 31 as currently scheduled. The erroneous alert told an unknown number of federal student loan borrowers that Nelnet would automatically debit their bank accounts on Sept. 1." —Adam Hardy

Shortly after its first email, Nelnet sent another email apologizing to the recipients for its previous error.

"Shortly after the first email, Nelnet sent another message, apologizing for the error." —Adam Hardy

That message read as follows:

"You do not have a payment due on September 1 and no payment will be withdrawn from your account...We will send a billing statement 21 days before a payment is due.” —Nelnet

While this was an unnecessarily frightening email to receive, it is important to remember that the pause of federal student loans is officially supposed to end on August 31, 2022.

"The pause of federal student loan payments is officially supposed to end on Aug. 31. The clock is ticking down, and neither the Education Department nor the White House has made any official announcements on another extension." —Adam Hardy

The Department of Education has stated that it will "communicate directly with borrowers about the end of the payment pause when a decision is made."

There is a possibility that the Biden Administration will extend student loan forbearance once again.

"Experts point to the lack of communication from officials thus far as a strong indicator that the Biden Administration will extend student loan forbearance yet again, for the seventh time total. The announcement could possibly be made in tandem with a student loan forgiveness plan." —Adam Hardy

For now, all that anyone can do is await word from the officials—President Biden has said that he will make a decision about this matter by the end of August.

