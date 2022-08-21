Opinion: Universal Basic Income Would Make Life Easier for a Lot of People in America

Disclaimer: This information is accurate and true to the best of my knowledge. Content is for informational or entertainment purposes only and does not substitute for personal counsel or professional advice in business, financial, legal, or technical matters.

There are many arguments for and against Universal Basic Income also referred to as UBI: on one hand, many claim that these recurring funds would cause more people to become lazier and lead to lower employment rates. On the other, there are many who say that ensuring everyone has the bare minimum will lead to a happier—not to mention healthier—population.

While there are those who are terrified that America will veer too strongly towards socialism, it's important to note that we live in a democracy, and this small change would only be one element of the system at large—Canada is a wonderful democratic country with (mostly) egalitarian politics that offers plenty of social programs to its citizens, for instance.

I think each person should receive $1000 per month—enough to survive, but not enough to thrive: they still need to be motivated to work, but they should be able to pay for their basic needs.

These are the reasons I believe UBI would actually benefited the United States of America:

It's very difficult to apply for a job and overcome an addiction if you are starving. These funds would at least give people the option to feed themselves and, ideally, motivate them to improve their situation.

It would likely alleviate homelessness which is plaguing most of the country.

It would give entrepreneurs and creatives the time they need to pursue their passions and build their businesses for 3-5 years without starving or living on the street.

I do think these funds should only be given to people earning $25,000 per year or less: those who are just barely getting by or struggling while working three jobs.