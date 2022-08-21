Opinion: The Top Fear Investors Carry Is Directly Related to Inflation

Disclaimer: This information is accurate and true to the best of my knowledge. Content is for informational or entertainment purposes only and does not substitute for personal counsel or professional advice in business, financial, legal, or technical matters.

Sky-high gas prices, increasingly expensive housing prices, and even exorbitantly priced groceries have now become the norm.

While this poses an enormous challenge for those who are living paycheck to paycheck, it is also terrifying investors: they are horrified of the possibility that even their investment portfolio will not keep up with current prices!

"The top concern among investors now is that the rate of return on their portfolio won't keep up with inflation, according to a recent survey from financial company Principal. The other big fears from investors were extended periods of investment losses and not knowing who to trust." —Mallika Mitra

Investors are becoming increasingly wary of the volatile stock market.

"The consumer price index (CPI), a measure of price changes for a variety of goods and services, jumped 8.5% in July from a year earlier, according to data from the Labor Department. While that's a slowdown from June when prices rose 9.1% from the previous year — a four-decade high — the costs of everything from groceries to cars are still uncomfortably high. Soaring inflation has taken a toll on financial markets as investors assess how much and how often the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates. The central bank tends to hike short-term interest rates when inflation is high in order to cool economic activity. While doing so can help bring down the price of goods and services, it can also crimp prices for financial assets like stocks." —Mallika Mitra

This fear is completely understandable which is why it's so crucial to diversify your investments if you have the means to do so.