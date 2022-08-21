No Less Than 5 New Mexico Jails Are Short-Staffed: They Have Vacancy Rates above 50%!

"Of 26 jails across New Mexico, five were recently found to have staff vacancy rates above 50%." —Elise Kaplan

In an effort to cope with the situation, one of these jails—Otero County Detention Center—has started transporting inmates to other facilities including one in Texas.

According to Otero County Attorney R.B. Nichols, the jail's correctional officer vacancy rate reached a critical point two weeks ago.

when there were not enough officers to walk the floor among the inmates.

"[The correctional officer vacancy rate] led the administration to request help from other facilities. Five agreed to house more than 100 inmates between them. Those facilities include the Otero County Prison Facility (60 miles from Otero County Detention Center); the Lincoln County Detention Center (62 miles away); the Doña Ana County Detention Center (66 miles away); the Luna County Detention Center (132 miles away); and the Hudspeth County Jail in Sierra Blanca, Texas (166 miles away). The jail tried to keep inmates who are going to trial soon in Otero County, Nichols said. But inmates at other facilities have missed hearings, including ones held remotely." —Elise Kaplan

According to Otero County's supervising attorney—Dayna Jones—the change has sparked confusion.

"Dayna Jones, Otero County’s supervising attorney with the Law Offices of the Public Defender, said the change has sparked confusion among her colleagues, their clients and clients’ family members, who were given no warning that people would be moved. Jones said the phones at her office are blowing up with people asking how they can contact their incarcerated relatives or how they can put money in their accounts. The move has also proven challenging for attorneys." —Elise Kaplan

It seems as though this change has triggered a great deal of outrage. To make matters worse, it has also posed legal challenges for many attorneys.

"We can’t get hold of a lot of our clients...Luna County Detention Center in particular has actually failed to produce our clients for several of their hearings in the past week. Things that are very important to people’s lives and to the administration of the legal system just aren’t even occurring because they’ve been shipped to other places without the infrastructure in place to actually keep the process going and to allow them to communicate with us.” —Dayna Jones

While the Otero County Detention Center is the only one to implement such drastic measures, staff shortages are an enormous issue in many jails across the state of New Mexico.

"New Mexico Counties, an organization that represents counties in the state, found that in May 2021 nearly all the statewide detention positions across the state were filled. A year later, 40% of the positions were vacant. Joining the Otero County Detention Center with vacancy rates of more than 50% are jails in Bernalillo, Chaves and Curry counties, as well as the Bernalillo County juvenile detention center. Grace Philips, general counsel at New Mexico Counties, said the situation is unprecedented." —Elise Kaplan

Since August 1, no less than fourteen county jails across the state have had vacancy rates of more than 20%.

This problem is contributing to itself, according to Grace Philips: general counsel at New Mexico Counties. As a result, the Otero County Commission is offering raises.

To entice applicants and get current correctional officers to stay, the Otero County Commission recently approved raises at the jail. [R.B] Nichols said the hourly rate went from about $15 to $19 and the county is also offering $1.20 an hour extra in hazard pay for the next six months, as well as new hire bonuses and referral bonuses. He said that, since then, there have been three new applicants." —Elise Kaplan

Bennet Bauer—a chief public defender—believes the problem is not that jails are short-staffed, but that too many people are in prison when they don't need to be.

"Most people in jail are awaiting trial, facing a probation violation or failed to appear at court hearings." —Elise Kaplan

Needless to say, this is a contentious issue for everyone involved.